‘Mourinho’s shaking’ – Many Brentford fans react to Tottenham announcement

Brentford reached their first major semi-final in the club’s history following their quarter-final victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Thomas Frank’s team had already knocked out three Premier League sides in Southampton, West Brom and Fulham, and claimed their fourth topflight scalp courtesy of former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva’s 66th-minute strike.

The tie was the Bees’ first last-eight tie in either the League or FA Cup for more than three decades, and Dasilva ensured it was a night to remember for the West London out fit by handing the Brentford faithful the perfect Christmas present.

After watching the likes of Arsenal and Everton crash out of the competition, Brentford knew they would be facing Premier League opposition once again, and following Manchester United’s victory at Everton, the draw was made by Darren Bent and Laura Woods.

And the former Sunderland striker paired Brentford with a trip to Tottenham in the semi-finals – with Manchester United hosting rivals City at Old Trafford in the other tie.

It’ll be the first meeting between the two London clubs since a 2nd Round meeting in the same competition back in September 2000.

Here’s how Bees supporters reacted to the draw:

