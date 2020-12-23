Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Mourinho really hates us’, ‘Oh dear’ – These Stoke City fans react as Tottenham XI named for cup clash

Stoke City face a huge task to reach the semi-final of the League Cup this evening, with Jose Mourinho selecting a strong Tottenham XI for the game.

Whilst some managers don’t see the cup as a priority, including Michael O’Neill who has made changes for the Potters, Spurs are taking this fixture seriously.

Even though a few changes have been made, with Son Heung-Min on the bench, the ex-Chelsea chief has picked a very experienced team.

Notably, Harry Kane is starting, with Gareth Bale also in from the off. Elsewhere, Hugo Lloris remains in goal, with Eric Dier in defence and Dele Alli will play as the attacking midfielder.

So, there are no youngsters in for Spurs, with the bench also packed with international players.

It’s fair to say that Stoke fans are fearing the worst after the team news, as it’s not the heavily rotated Premier League side they were hoping to come up against.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


