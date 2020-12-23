‘Mourinho really hates us’, ‘Oh dear’ – These Stoke City fans react as Tottenham XI named for cup clash

Stoke City face a huge task to reach the semi-final of the League Cup this evening, with Jose Mourinho selecting a strong Tottenham XI for the game.

Whilst some managers don’t see the cup as a priority, including Michael O’Neill who has made changes for the Potters, Spurs are taking this fixture seriously.

The visitors ⬇️ https://t.co/aeTWBmNO0L — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 23, 2020

Even though a few changes have been made, with Son Heung-Min on the bench, the ex-Chelsea chief has picked a very experienced team.

Notably, Harry Kane is starting, with Gareth Bale also in from the off. Elsewhere, Hugo Lloris remains in goal, with Eric Dier in defence and Dele Alli will play as the attacking midfielder.

So, there are no youngsters in for Spurs, with the bench also packed with international players.

It’s fair to say that Stoke fans are fearing the worst after the team news, as it’s not the heavily rotated Premier League side they were hoping to come up against.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Mourinho really hates us ffs — George (@StokeyyG2) December 23, 2020

ive changed my prediction from 3-0 to 5-0 to spurs — matt (@mattdegg02) December 23, 2020

As if hes genuinely put out a full strength line up — Tom_marks (@Tommark42312243) December 23, 2020

At least he's showing us some respect. He's obviously still hurting from that moment of genius from Assaidi. — Rob Buckley (@rjb2102) December 23, 2020

Yep. This is gonna be a car crash! — name cannot be blank (@Rich_Walton) December 23, 2020

Oh dear 😂 — Liam H (@scfcno1fan) December 23, 2020

Oh god – this is going to be a massacre https://t.co/u7EGwn163H — Shôn Douglas (@shon_douglas) December 23, 2020