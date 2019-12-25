Mounie starts: The Huddersfield Town XI we expect Cowley to field v Middlesbrough on Boxing Day

Huddersfield Town look to go four unbeaten when the travel to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

The Terriers have taken seven points from their last three games and face Boro in a real ‘six pointer’ on Boxing Day when they make the journey north to take on Jonathan Woodgate’s men.

Town are currently one point and one place better off than Boro and both sides would have no doubt identified this game a ‘must win’ in their season to help them move further away from the relegation zone.

Both sides come into the game off wins and a consecutive victory for either side will put some daylight between them and the Championship drop-zone.

Here we take a look at how we expect Town to line-up on Boxing Day including two changes Cowley is likely to make…

Town’s lineup is expected to be largely unchanged but there could be recalls for both Jaden Brown and Lewis O’Brien who have missed Town’s recent run of games through injury.

Danny Cowley confirmed he is expecting to have two or three players back for the trip to the Riverside with Brown, O’Brien, Alex Pritchard and Fraizer Campbell all in contention.

The former Lincoln boss has discussed the lack of left footed players in his side and with Town without a natural left back over the last few weeks, Brown should slot back into the position ahead of Florent Hadergjonaj who has filled in admirably.

Lewis O’Brien could also return in place of Trevor Chalobah and although Campbell may be fit it could be hard to dislodge Steve Mounie after the striker scored his first goal of the season on Saturday.

Other than that it looks likely that Karlan Grant will stay out wide and Kamil Grabara will continue in goal after an impressive display against Nottingham Forest.

Christopher Schindler and Jon Stankovic look set to continue with Danny Simpson at the back, with Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga and Juninho Bacuna making up the rest of the starting XI.

With a busy schedule still to come, it is likely Cowley will make changes with the above two looking the most obvious on Boxing Day.

