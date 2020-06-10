‘Motivation for Fulham’, ‘Leeds United fans will wince’ – Bold promotion claim comes out of Elland Road: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Adam Forshaw has bullishly claimed that he feels Leeds United will romp to promotion in the Sky Bet Championship run-in.

Leeds will have to do so without Forshaw due to the midfielder’s season-ending injury, but he’s got ultimate faith in his teammates to get the job done.

In a snippet of his catch up with the upcoming ‘Leeds That’ podcast, Forshaw is quoted as saying: “I’m convinced. I’m not just saying that, or being biased as we’re all Leeds.

“There will be no one as driven as us and I know how we train behind closed doors.

“I think it is going to be a formality for us. That’s my personal view. I think we will romp it.”

It’s a very confident statement from Forshaw and our writers discuss whether it is a measured statement, or added motivation to third-placed Fulham to catch the Whites…

George Harbey

It’s a confident statement from Adam Forshaw and you can’t really blame him given the season he and his teammates have had, although they cannot afford to get ahead of themselves.

Leeds know all too well about promotion heartache, none more so than last year under Marcelo Bielsa and throwing away a golden opportunity to finish in the play-offs under Garry Monk, so Leeds fans are bound to feel that Forshaw is tempting fate in some ways.

Adapting to playing football without any fans in the ground and behind closed doors could be a mental challenge for some of the teams in the Championship, and it will be interesting to see how Leeds cope without 30,000 fans creating such a boisterous atmosphere.

Leeds and West Brom simply need to hit the ground running and get off to a good start, as six points is nothing in the Championship because anyone can beat anyone. It only takes a couple of defeats and a couple of wins for Fulham, and the gap is back to one point or maybe less again.

George Dagless

Leeds United fans will wince!

Given what has gone on at the club in the past, it’s probably something that a fair few fans would rather he didn’t say, as it could come back to bite them pretty spectacularly.

I don’t think they will fall away this time, to be honest, and I admire the confidence of Forshaw – it’s something you need at this stage.

However, plenty of footballers will tell you to not put your neck on the line with such comments and Fulham are bound to be eager to reel them and West Brom in, especially with a big game at Elland Road on the horizon.

If Leeds win that game, though, it’s as good as over for me.

Jacob Potter

It’s going to be motivation for Fulham.

Leeds have been well-known for throwing away golden opportunities to win promotion into the Premier League, and if they bottle it now, Forshaw will look rather foolish.

Leeds have been brilliant this season, and I’ll admit that I can’t see them throwing away their seven-point advantage over their promotion rivals.

Bielsa has has team well-drilled enough to hold their nerve in the race for promotion this season though, and the Whites would be more than deserving of winning promotion into the top-flight this term.