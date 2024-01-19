Highlights Motherwell have made a bid to sign midfielder Scott Fraser from Charlton Athletic.

Fraser is apparently keen on the move, as he wants to return to Scotland for family reasons.

Clubs from England are also interested in Fraser, and may able to offer a more lucrative deal to the player and his current club.

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have made a bid to sign midfielder Scott Fraser from Charlton Athletic.

That's according to a report from The Daily Record, who say that the 28-year-old is keen on a return to Scotland.

Fraser a regular figure for Charlton

Having joined Charlton from Ipswich Town in the 2022 January transfer window, Fraser has become something of a consistent presence in the Addicks' side.

The midfielder has made a total of 78 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, scoring ten goals and providing 11 assists in that time.

Scott Fraser career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Dundee United 106 15 29 Airdrieonians 24 5 3 Burton Albion 91 16 19 MK Dons 50 14 8 Ipswich Town 20 1 3 Charlton Athletic 78 10 11 As of 19th January 2024

During the course of the current campaign, the Scotsman has featured on no fewer than 22 occasions for the Addicks in total.

But despite that, it seems as though he could now be on the move again, as we enter the final two weeks of the January transfer window.

Motherwell in transfer race for Scott Fraser

According to this latest update from The Daily Record, Motherwell have now made a bid to sign Fraser from Charlton.

It is thought that the player himself has informed those involved with the deal that he is keen to make this move to Fir Park.

That is said to be down to the fact that he is key to return to his native Scotland for family reasons.

However, it is also claimed that clubs from England are interested in Fraser, and could offer more lucrative deals both to the midfielder, and Charlton themselves.

As a result, it apparently remains to be seen whether Motherwell and Charlton will be able to work out an agreement that sanctions a move to the Scottish Premiership for the 28-year-old.

There are currently 18 months remaining on Fraser's contract with Charlton, securing his future at The Valley until the end of the 2024/25 season.

As a result, the Addicks are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the midfielder, during the current transfer window.

A busy transfer window for Charlton

It has already been an eventful transfer window for Charlton in terms of deals they have completed, both in and out of the club.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini have both joined on loan, while Conor Coventry and Macaulay Gillesphey have completed permanent moves to The Valley.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sam Walker has left to join Bradford City on a permanent deal, while Chem Campbell and Slobadan Tedic have both been recalled from their loan spells with Michael Appleton's side.

Motherwell move would be good for Fraser

It does seem as though this is a deal that could work well for Fraser, if those involved could make it happen.

The player himself appears to be keen on the deal, something which could put pressure on Charlton to ensure it can go through.

Following the signings of Bakinson, Coventry and Fiorini this month, the Addicks are not short on options in midfield either, so they may have the depth they need to be able to afford to let Fraser go.

With that in mind, it could make sense for all concerned, if Fraser is indeed given the opportunity to leave Charlton for Motherwell, over the next few weeks.