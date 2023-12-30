Highlights Motherwell are interested in re-signing left-back James Furlong from Hull City in January after a successful spell on loan from Brighton last season.

Furlong has yet to make a first-team appearance since joining Hull permanently in the summer transfer window.

Hull are open to letting Furlong go out on loan to gain more senior experience, with League One and League Two clubs also keen to do a deal

Motherwell are interested in re-signing left-back James Furlong from Hull City in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that League One and League Two clubs are also keen on a deal for the 21-year-old.

Furlong yet to get his chance at Hull

After moving to Brighton from Shamrock Rovers in 2019, Furlong spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell, making 16 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club.

The left-back then left the Premier League side on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window, when he joined Hull for an undisclosed fee on the final day of the market.

Since then however, Furlong has found opportunities hard to come by at the MKM Stadium, and is yet to make his first-team debut for Liam Rosenior's side.

James Furlong senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Motherwell 16 0 3 Shamrock Rovers 1 0 0 Brighton 1 0 0 Hull City 0 0 0 As of 30th December 2023

As a result, it now seems as though the Republic of Ireland international could once again be on the move when the market opens next week.

Clubs eyeing Furlong loan deal

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Motherwell are now keeping tabs on their former loanee, as they consider another move for the left-back.

However, they are not alone in being linked with Furlong in the lead-up to the return of the transfer window.

It is also thought that a number of clubs from League One and League Two in England, have expressed an interest in taking Furlong on loan at the turn of the year.

For their part, Hull are said to be open to letting Furlong go out on loan in January, to give him the chance to get more senior experience under his belt.

Furlong signed a three-year contract with Hull in the summer, which includes an option for the club to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Hull in Championship play-off contention

It has been an excellent season so far for Hull City, in Liam Rosenior's first full campaign in charge of the club.

Following their 3-2 win at home to Blackburn Rovers on Friday night, the Tigers are now sixth in the Championship table, with 39 points from 25 games.

They are next in action on New Year's Day, when they travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Loan move for Furlong makes sense for Hull

It would seem like the right decision for Hull to let Furlong go out on loan in the January window.

The left-back is not getting the game time he will have wanted at the MKM Stadium so far, meaning it would be better for his development to go out on loan and play elsewhere.

Indeed, Hull's form so far this season suggests they can cope without him, while his time on loan at Motherwell could make a return to Fir Park appealing for Furlong as well.

With that in mind, it would not feel like a huge surprise to see the left-back complete a temporary move away from Hull City in the coming weeks.