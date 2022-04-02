Championship and League One teams in transfer battle with Motherwell for 23-goal EFL player

A plethora of clubs are interested in signing Cheltenham Town hotshot Alfie May this summer, according to GloucestershireLive.

Championship outfits – as well as teams at the top end of League One – are said to be monitoring May’s situation after a breakout season for the Robins under Michael Duff.

But there is also one Indian club looking at the 28-year-old, as well as Motherwell of the Scottish Premiership, who are the only team with an interest that have been named outright.

May has smashed his previous best seasonal league tally in the EFL of nine goals – which he achieved in League Two last season – out of the water with 20 goals in 40 matches in League One, and has scored 23 times in all competitions.

May could be set to get a chance at either a bigger club or a higher level, but a fee would be required for his services.

The striker was due to be out of contract this summer but after January interest from United States-based San Diego Loyal, managed by former USA international Landon Donovan, but that move was turned down and instead May penned a new deal until the summer of 2024 at Whaddon Road.

The Verdict

May is having the season of his life so it’s no surprise to see the interest in his services.

However is it a flash of the pan season or can he sustain this form beyond the 2021-22 campaign?

May was a latecomer to the professional game, only joining Doncaster Rovers in 2016 from non-league, and up until this season he’d never hit double figures in a league campaign in the EFL.

Because of that, you’d have to say that there would be a major risk with any Championship club potentially taking a chance on May – but Motherwell could be a decent move for May if the Scottish club have the funds as the Premiership north of the border is probably League One standard in general, so he could be prolific there.