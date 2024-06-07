This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was a disappointing season for Sunderland in the Championship, and it has been a tough start to the summer for the Black Cats.

Sunderland have been without a manager since the sacking of Michael Beale in February, and their search for his permanent replacement has now gone on for over 100 days.

Mike Dodds took over on an interim basis until the end of the season after Beale's exit, but he struggled to improve the Black Cats' fortunes, and they finished 16th in the table, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

A host of names have been linked with the Sunderland job in recent months, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Danny Rohl, Jermain Defoe, Rene Maric, Liam Rosenior, Paul Heckingbottom and Bo Svensson, but they seem no closer to making an appointment.

Sunderland manager search latest

The Black Cats suffered a huge blow last week as former Reims boss Still, who was believed to have been a long-term target of the club, rejected the job due to concerns over the level of backing he would receive and the makeup of his backroom staff, and he is now set to remain in France with Lens.

Rohl is also out of contention after he signed a new long-term contract at Sheffield Wednesday, while Svensson has been appointed as the new head coach of Bundesliga side Union Berlin, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland have now drawn up a three-man shortlist.

Former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen and Stockport County manager Dave Challinor are both said to be in contention for the role, along with St Mirren's Stephen Robinson.

Robinson is reportedly "keen" to take over at the Stadium of Light, and he is "being pushed within the Sunderland ranks", while his compensation fee of just £250,000 would make him an affordable option for the Black Cats.

The 49-year-old has done an excellent job since taking over at St Mirren in February 2022, and he led the Buddies to a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership this season, but his spells managing in English football with Oldham Athetic and Morecambe were less impressive.

Stephen Robinson's managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Oldham Athletic 33 8 10 15 24.2% Motherwell 169 72 27 70 42.6% Morecambe 41 10 9 22 24.4% St Mirren 103 36 20 47 35% Total 346 126 66 154 36.4%

Sunderland fan pundit on potential Stephen Robinson appointment

FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke believes Robinson would be an underwhelming appointment for the Black Cats, and if it was a choice between the pair, he would rather see the club go for Challinor.

"I think Stephen Robinson would be the least ambitious, most unexciting appointment we could possibly make," Jack said.

"I'm not one to rule managers out before even giving them a try, but Sunderland AFC can do better than that.

"There's no two ways about it, I think it's actually crazy if we couldn't.

"Even the likes of Dave Challinor, whose name has been thrown about, I'd rather him.

"I'm from Hartlepool, I've seen a lot of Dave Challinor sides and I like him, he's a good manager, whether he's ready for the Championship is another story.

"I'm not going to claim I've seen Robinson manage much, but it would feel like a bit of a pathetic appointment really."

Sunderland must avoid Stephen Robinson appointment

It is difficult to disagree with Jack on this one.

Robinson has done a good job at St Mirren, but his spells in English football with Oldham and Morecambe raise serious concerns about his suitability for the Sunderland vacancy.

He did have one of the smallest budgets in the third tier at both Oldham and Morecambe, but his record at both clubs was poor, and while he has performed well in the Scottish Premiership, the standard in the Championship is much higher.

Robinson would be too much of a gamble for the Black Cats to take, and Challinor would also be a risky appointment, so of the remaining candidates, Jansen would be the best option.