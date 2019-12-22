Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Most underrated defender in the Championship’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to 24-y/o’s weekend display

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 home draw with fellow promotion contenders Brentford at the weekend, extending their lead at the top of the Championship table to three points.

The Baggies came into this clash with the Bees on the back of winning their last three home games, and they would have been looking to keep up their impressive run on Saturday.

But Brentford are certainly no pushovers and came into this battle on the back of a 1-0 victory over local rivals Fulham, and it was Thomas Frank’s side who took the lead on the afternoon.

Henrik Dalsgaard glanced a header into the top corner from a Mathias Jensen corner to put the Bees ahead, although they weren’t leading for long.

Just two minutes later, Darnell Furlong scored an almost identical goal to the one that Brentford scored, flicking a header past David Raya at the front post.

That put the icing on the cake after what was an impressive performance from Furlong – the right-back coping really well with the threat of Bryan Mbeumo as well as looking dangerous going forward.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…


