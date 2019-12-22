‘Most underrated defender in the Championship’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to 24-y/o’s weekend display

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 home draw with fellow promotion contenders Brentford at the weekend, extending their lead at the top of the Championship table to three points.

The Baggies came into this clash with the Bees on the back of winning their last three home games, and they would have been looking to keep up their impressive run on Saturday.

But Brentford are certainly no pushovers and came into this battle on the back of a 1-0 victory over local rivals Fulham, and it was Thomas Frank’s side who took the lead on the afternoon.

Henrik Dalsgaard glanced a header into the top corner from a Mathias Jensen corner to put the Bees ahead, although they weren’t leading for long.

Just two minutes later, Darnell Furlong scored an almost identical goal to the one that Brentford scored, flicking a header past David Raya at the front post.

That put the icing on the cake after what was an impressive performance from Furlong – the right-back coping really well with the threat of Bryan Mbeumo as well as looking dangerous going forward.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…

People talk about Ajayi or Sawyers being the bargain of the summer but hats of to Furlong. He is a bloody good player for his price.#WBA — BaggiesAnalytics (@Baggieanalytic) December 21, 2019

Darnell Furlong is the most under rated defender in the championship… pass it on 😘#WBAFC — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) December 21, 2019

He is better than Ferguson, didn’t deserve to be dropped when we played Bristol — DaZ_GuEsT (@DarrenGuest7) December 21, 2019

Much better than Ferguson — WoodallWarrior Gaming (@Woodall_2004) December 22, 2019

Fast asleep for the goal but I do like Furlong , been unlucky to be benched — WitnessTheSickness (@SicknessWitness) December 21, 2019

He is mate very good player! — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) December 21, 2019

