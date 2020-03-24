‘Most under-appreciated player at the club’ – These Millwall fans react to club’s video about attacker

Millwall’s new Twitter edition of ‘All The Goals’ is proving to be an instant hit with Lions fans on social media.

With all professional football currently paused, clubs are having to think of new ways to entertain supporters for the next few weeks, and this new idea seems to have gone down a treat with those at The Den.

It’s simple, every day a new player is selected and all of the goals they’ve scored in their Millwall career up to date are posted in a short video.

Last week, we saw the likes of Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace. Next up was Aiden O’Brien.

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for goals in the Championship, but the clip below gave fans the opportunity to see just how deadly O’Brien was in League One from 2015-2017, scoring 23 times across two seasons as Millwall won promotion back to League One.

O’Brien can sometimes be seen as a frustrating player to watch, but his finishing cannot be questioned. You can see some stunning strikes, including an absolute screamer against AFC Wimbledon at Kingsmeadow.

Despite his lack of minutes under Gary Rowett this term, it appears that the attacker remains a popular figure in SE16, just look at some of the replies to the tweet below…

Most under appreciated player at the club — Alex Charles Wall (@alexcw123) March 23, 2020

If we played him up front consistently instead of on the left he’d have a good chance of double figures — JustHarry (@harry_lbaker) March 23, 2020

Scored some important goals for us . Doesn’t get enough credit – underrated for sure . — William Bailey (@Bailey16William) March 23, 2020

44 goals. Great return — millwallstu (@millwallstu2) March 23, 2020

Brilliant! I hope all the Aiden doubters eat their words after seeing this. Never gets the credit he deserves especially as a lot of these goals are scored by him after coming on as a sub 💙🦁💙 — Yvonne M (@YvonneM28) March 23, 2020

Think he is still the best finisher at the club and has been for a while. Inside and outside the box. Something wrong – we are not getting the best out of him. — Brendan Carey (@CareyBrendan) March 23, 2020

Scored some crackers the boi right or left foot cold in the box an all 🔥🔥 — Alan williams (@alan_10mfc) March 23, 2020

