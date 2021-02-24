‘Most talented player I’ve ever seen’ – Exclusive: Leroy Lita lauds Huddersfield Town-linked free agent

Leroy Lita has labelled Huddersfield Town-linked free agent Ravel Morrison as the most talented player he has ever seen, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been without a club since leaving ADO Den Haag in January and Terriers boss Carlos Corberan confirmed last week that he was someone that the Yorkshire club were looking at.

Morrison’s mercurial talents have seen him bounce around a significant number of clubs since leaving Manchester United back in 2012 but he has struggled to settle and rarely stayed beyond just one season.

The midfielder has played some of his best football in the Championship, particularly with Birmingham City and QPR earlier on in his career, and it was during his time with the Blues in 2012/13 that Lita played alongside him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, the 36-year-old revealed that he held Morrison in very high regard.

He said: “The most talented player I’ve ever seen is Ravel Morrison. He is that good. Throughout my whole professional career, even when I was coming through as a kid, I’ve never seen someone as talented as him.

“Maybe things didn’t work out here or there for him for other reasons but definitely him. Ravel is definitely the most talented I’ve seen.”

Lita added: “The best players I’ve ever played against were Paul Scholes and Thierry Henry, those guys were on a different planet. I felt embarrassed when I played them and you kinda questioned whether we were meant to be on the same pitch as them.

“Ravel is definitely the most talented I’ve seen.”

Morrison’s last spell in the Championship came last season, having joined Middlesbrough on loan from Sheffield United in January.

He featured just three times for the Teessiders during that spell but it would be understandable if Corberan felt his squad could benefit from adding the 28-year-old’s quality.

With Huddersfield teetering just above the relegation battle, the move could be just the boost they need to confirm their place in the Championship for another season.