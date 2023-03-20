But there's no time to waste as this year will be full of exciting football events that are more than worthy of your time. Packed with excitement and anticipation, fans are patiently waiting for some of this year's most significant football events to begin. As you may already know, such events draw a lot of attention and there's bound to be a wide selection of casino promotions around these events as well. Many casino operators do this around the time important sports events take place to help the fans truly embrace the hype surrounding such major sports festivities.

Needless to say, this is great news for any bettors out there looking to have some extra fun during this period. Be that as it may, the hype is building up after the World Cup left some fans with a bitter taste in their mouth last year. For other fans, however, that World Cup was an event worth remembrance and praise. Nevertheless, people always want more and fortunately, 2023 will certainly be able to deliver on those wants and expectations. So, without any further ado, let's have a look at some of the most significant football events scheduled for 2023.

Euro 2024 Qualifying

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament will begin on March 23rd, and will go on for a whole year to determine the 23 UEFA members men's national teams. Once the qualifications are through, the selected teams will be joining Germany, the host qualifier for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

The 53 teams have already been divided into ten groups and they are ready to kick things off and qualify for the tournament. Group stage qualifying matches will go on until November, after which a small break will be held during the winter. After the winter break, semi-finals and finals will be held in March of 2024. What this means is that fans will have a year-round football event to look forward to.

UEFA Champions League Final

The UEFA Champions League Final is one of the most exciting and significant football events in the world. Here, two legendary club teams will face off for the ultimate prize. The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June 2023.

Who will face off in the finals is anyone's guess. However, both Liverpool and Bayern Munich have won previous five matches making them both a worthy contender for the finals. But as any football fan is well-aware of, nothing is certain and anything can happen in the upcoming months.

One thing is for certain, the final match is destined to be great no matter who faces who. Fans simply make the event a memorable moment as their hype for it is already going through the roof.

FIFA Women's World Cup

The FIFA Women's World Cup is an international football tournament for women's national teams. It is held every four years and the most recent edition was hosted by France in 2019. Ladies from the United States took the Cup for the fourth time and this year, the tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand as joint hosts for the very first time.

The tournament features 24 teams from around the world, with each team playing three group stage matches before advancing to the knockout rounds. Since those events are well under way, it remains to be seen which national teams will compete for the Cup this year.

The fact of the matter is that football fans from all around the globe love watching women's football competitions. Needless to say, this is yet another awesome way to keep the hype going and completely fill the entire year with exciting football events.

UEFA Super Cup

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual football match organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). It is contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The current holders are Real Madrid, who won 2–0 against Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022. The most successful teams in the competition are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Milan.

This year the UEFA Super Cup will be held at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece. Who will compete for the Cup remains to be seen as the Europa League Final is scheduled for May 31st while the Champions League Final is scheduled for the 10th of June. Perhaps not as popular as some other football events, UEFA Super Cup is still one of the most significant football events in 2023 as it represents the clash of champions from two major European leagues.

2023 will be packed with exciting football events that you can enjoy throughout the entire year. This is one of the main reasons football is the most popular sport in the world, as football fans have an opportunity to enjoy some of the most thrilling and significant events that shaped football as we know it.