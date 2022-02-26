Most shots, 75% dribble success: The Blackburn Rovers man that excelled in 1-0 win v QPR

Reda Khadra was electric in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday lunchtime.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee was a constant thorn in the side of the West Londoners and appeared to be the most dangerous player on the pitch even before popping up with the winner on 77 minutes.

Khadra has gradually become a very crucial player at Ewood Park this season, and really stepped up in the absence of talismanic striker Ben Brereton Diaz to earn the three points for Rovers.

The German had more shots than any other player in the match, three according to WhoScored, and would have been frustrated not to have edged the hosts in front before half time.

The 20-year-old was denied by Seny Dieng twice in the first period but fancied his chances against David Marshall, who replaced Dieng at half time due to an injury to the Senegalese.

Khadra completed three of four attempted dribbles and was crucial in dragging Rovers up the pitch and bringing the likes of Harry Pickering and Sam Gallagher into the game.

Blackburn closed the gap on the automatic promotion places with the victory, although it will be a tough ask for them to stay in touch for the rest of the season unless Khadra continues to make up for Brereton Diaz’s absence.

Tony Mowbray has played Khadra as a central striker before this season, although some part of his success against Rangers came from making darting runs from wide areas to receive possession and work a shot on his right foot.

The pace of his play was alarming and posed a lot of challenges to Albert Adomah and Rob Dickie on the right hand side of the Rangers rearguard.

Adomah has made a good fist of the right wing back role this season, but his defensive deficiencies were exposed in the first period in particular, seeing Mark Warburton move Moses Odubajo over to the right in the second period to combat Khadra’s threat.