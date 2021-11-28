Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Most perfect individual performance I’ve seen in years’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans rave about one man after win at Stoke

Blackburn Rovers had a good afternoon on Saturday, as they continued their push for the Championship play-offs with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tony Mowbray’s side went into the game seventh in the Championship, one point and one position behind their hosts in the table.

But after a goalless first half, on-loan Brighton winger Reda Khadra’s strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the area seven after the break, proved enough to claim all three points for Rovers.

That results lifts Rovers to fourth in the standings, one points behind third place West Brom, following their fifth win in seven games.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give thoughts on the match, and one player who received a considerable amount of praise, was John Buckley.

The 22-year-old academy graduate delivered another outstanding performance in the central midfield, dominating the game as he continues to impress with his rapid progress during the campaign.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say about Buckley’s latest performance.


