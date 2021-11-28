‘Most perfect individual performance I’ve seen in years’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans rave about one man after win at Stoke

Blackburn Rovers had a good afternoon on Saturday, as they continued their push for the Championship play-offs with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tony Mowbray’s side went into the game seventh in the Championship, one point and one position behind their hosts in the table.

But after a goalless first half, on-loan Brighton winger Reda Khadra’s strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the area seven after the break, proved enough to claim all three points for Rovers.

That results lifts Rovers to fourth in the standings, one points behind third place West Brom, following their fifth win in seven games.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give thoughts on the match, and one player who received a considerable amount of praise, was John Buckley.

The 22-year-old academy graduate delivered another outstanding performance in the central midfield, dominating the game as he continues to impress with his rapid progress during the campaign.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say about Buckley’s latest performance.

How much has John Buckley come on this season? I mean we knew he was good, but this season he has been incredible. #Rovers @JBucko21 #BRFC — Simon Sweetman (@sjsbrfc) November 27, 2021

What a massive win! Up the very dizzy heights of 4th! John Buckley outstanding! 👏 #Rovers — George Dobson (@George141414) November 27, 2021

That’s the most perfect individual performance I’ve seen in years. John Buckley, you are simply sensational. Brilliant in every single aspect of his game. 10/10, there’s no other option. #rovers — Russell Prescott (@RussPr) November 27, 2021

Get in! What a win for the #Rovers away. Into the play off places and a brilliant response by the team. Buckley man of the match by a country mile. — Matt Arrowsmith (@arrowsm) November 27, 2021

Some boy John Buckley isn’t he. WHAT A WIN!!!! #rovers 🤩💛🙌🏼 — 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎. (@CharlieeB_x) November 27, 2021

There was a time John Buckley wasn’t ready for this division, that time is long gone. Another fantastic performance today. #Rovers — John Mousis (@jmousis) November 27, 2021

Buckley has been fantastic this match 👍🏻 #Rovers — Matt Arrowsmith (@arrowsm) November 27, 2021