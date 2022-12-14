“Most likely of the three to arrive” – Journalist makes Middlesbrough transfer claim on Rotherham United midfielder

Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser is probably the most likely of him, Sunderland striker Ross Stewart and Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh to join Middlesbrough during the January transfer window, according to Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns.

The 25-year-old has been an integral figure for the Millers this term in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship, with two goals and six assists to his name in 22 league appearances.

His contract expires in the summer and with this, he could potentially be available for a reasonably modest fee next month, though the Millers would surely be reluctant to let him go at this stage.

He isn’t the only man who has been linked with a move to the Riverside ahead of the January window though, with Boro also believed to be long-term admirers of Sunderland’s Stewart who enjoyed a fruitful start to the campaign before suffering an injury setback.

And Leeds’ Drameh has been linked, though he’s not believed to be on Boro’s shortlist at this stage with Anfernee Dijksteel, Tommy Smith, Darnell Fisher and Isaiah Jones all options on the right-hand side when all options are fit and available.

Out of the trio mentioned, Teesside Live’s Johns believes Barlaser is the most likely to join with Boro on the prowl for another midfielder.

The Verdict:

This is no real surprise considering Stewart would probably be extremely expensive, with Tony Mowbray’s side likely to be reluctant to sell their star man to a league rival.

In their own quest to be involved in the promotion mix this term, the Black Cats will be reluctant to sell to the Teesside outfit and you can’t exactly blame them considering their own ambitions.

In terms of Drameh, Boro have a decent number of options on the right-hand side and even if the likes of Dijksteel and Smith become unavailable at the same time, Michael Carrick could switch to a back five and have Jones at wing-back again.

The latter may even be able to do a job as a more defensive full-back considering the responsibilities he had at wing-back under Chris Wilder, so this is an area that should be low down on their priority.

They won’t want Hayden Hackney to burn out though – and this is one of several reasons why they should be looking to strengthen their midfield. Barlaser is showing that he can be an asset at this level.