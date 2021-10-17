Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Most improved player this season’ – Many Sunderland fans left excited by one man’s display in Gillingham win

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan scored the winner as Lee Johnson’s side beat Gillingham 2-1 at Priestfield yesterday, which has left many Black Cats fans raving about the 29-year-old. 

The visitors went behind after Danny Lloyd’s 25th-minute penalty but fought back and grabbed an equaliser through Aiden O’Brien in the dying moments of the first half.

It only took nine second-half minutes for the Black Cats to hit the front but the goal came from a somewhat surprising source, with Flanagan scoring just his fifth goal in 98 appearances for the North East club and his first since January 2020.

That wasn’t the centre-back’s last contribution of the afternoon either as he was forced to dig in and help the backline hold their resolve following Elliot Embleton’s straight red card after 67 minutes.

Johnson’s side held their nerve and picked up three points that mean they keep pace with the teams at the top of League One.

There was a lot of reasons for Sunderland fans to be positive as they saw their side pick up a third win on the bounce in all competitions.

Among those was the form of Flanagan, which certainly has supporters excited on Twitter…


