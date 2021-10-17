‘Most improved player this season’ – Many Sunderland fans left excited by one man’s display in Gillingham win

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan scored the winner as Lee Johnson’s side beat Gillingham 2-1 at Priestfield yesterday, which has left many Black Cats fans raving about the 29-year-old.

The visitors went behind after Danny Lloyd’s 25th-minute penalty but fought back and grabbed an equaliser through Aiden O’Brien in the dying moments of the first half.

It only took nine second-half minutes for the Black Cats to hit the front but the goal came from a somewhat surprising source, with Flanagan scoring just his fifth goal in 98 appearances for the North East club and his first since January 2020.

That wasn’t the centre-back’s last contribution of the afternoon either as he was forced to dig in and help the backline hold their resolve following Elliot Embleton’s straight red card after 67 minutes.

Johnson’s side held their nerve and picked up three points that mean they keep pace with the teams at the top of League One.

There was a lot of reasons for Sunderland fans to be positive as they saw their side pick up a third win on the bounce in all competitions.

Have Sunderland had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Brentford? Higher Lower

Among those was the form of Flanagan, which certainly has supporters excited on Twitter…

Tom Flanagan is becoming a real key player this season. Every interview he comes across as a real leader. He's got to be up there with one of our players of the season, albeit an unheralded one @SunderlandAFC#safc #Sunderlandhttps://t.co/nIQPFJD2bp — Dave Palmer (@DaveyPalmer1) October 16, 2021

Relieved to get the 3 points today ,feared the worst when we went 1 down . #SAFC special mention to Flanagan outstanding again 👏 — Andrew Sharp (@AndySAFC78) October 16, 2021

Made up for Tom Flanagan getting the winner today, he’s not had the easiest of times since he joined the club, but he’s been brilliant this season so far #safc #hawaythelads — Hendo1980 (@Hendo1980) October 16, 2021

TOM FLANAGAN YES LAD! 👏🏻 Where has this form been for the past 3 years? #SAFC — Matthew Crichton (@MattyCrichton) October 16, 2021

From now on this will be a Tom Flanagan stan account #SAFC — Rich Speight🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 (@mackemrich) October 16, 2021

duffy>flanagan>van dijk. three best center backs itw — adam 🇮🇪 🔴⚪️ (@LanoSAFC) October 16, 2021

Very brave from Tom Flanagan. Cracking header #SAFC #GILSUN — Connor Steele (@CTSteele24) October 16, 2021

Most improved player this season https://t.co/qkFJNMFmal — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) October 16, 2021