‘Most important signing of the season’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club strike transfer agreement with Brentford

Ipswich Town have secured the signing of Brentford left-back Dominic Thompson, as confirmed by the League One outfit’s club website.

The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at Arsenal, started his youth career as a central midfielder, however, it became more and more apparent that he could thrive at left-back with the Gunners’ academy.

In July 2019, Brentford sealed the permanent signing of Thompson on a three-year contract, with the young full-back immediately playing in a deputy role to Rico Henry.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for Norwich City?

1 of 28 Tom Lawrence Yes No

Not much has changed in that respect as Brentford now try to establish themselves as a Premier League club, with Henry regally starting for the Bees.

Thompson embarked on a productive loan spell with Swindon Town in the second half of last season, featuring 25 times for the Robins.

The young defender has featured 19 times for the West London club since making his 2019 move, with Thompson starting two Premier League games this time out.

Ipswich are currently chasing down a play-off position in what remains of this League One campaign, with Thompson’s defensive capabilities and attacking edge set to be a boost for the Tractor Boys.

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted on Twitter to the arrival of Thompson…

Just what we need. Potentially the most important signing of the season #itfc https://t.co/L2FcI6e4BX — Stewart's Gloves (@StewartsGloves) January 27, 2022

Oh yes, excited about this loan. Exactly the sprt of quality I thought KMc would attract to the club https://t.co/hfbSyhSe86 — Ben Martin (@bencm305) January 27, 2022

Love this signing 👌 great addition keeps play off push alive #itfc https://t.co/oIv3liEzGB — rob (@robpooley1) January 27, 2022

massive massive signing, what a baller — Jude (@itfcjude) January 27, 2022

A quality signing in a position which has been a problem this season. We are so fortunate to have a manager who spots our problems and comes up with solutions. — JOHN HAMMOND (@JOHNHAM09874441) January 27, 2022

Looks a good addition real quality from Arsenal academy — Billy Baxter (@will_i_am67) January 27, 2022

yeah nice signing lads but could we get back to the trivia please — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 (@itfczac) January 27, 2022