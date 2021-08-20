Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Most frustrating player I’ve ever watched’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react as player makes Rangers switch

Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna has secured a move to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, with his move to Ibrox being confirmed yesterday evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side were said to be in ‘advanced’ talks with the Terriers regarding a deal for the 24-year-old and after making their breakthrough, they have moved quickly to secure the midfielder as their fourth addition of the summer.

The Curacao international was previously out of contract at the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer but the Championship club opted to trigger a one-year extension to keep him in West Yorkshire in 2022.

With this, the Scottish side were forced to pay a fee to take him away from the English second tier and after succeeding in their mission, he looks set to join ex-Sheffield United man John Lundstram in the heart of midfield, with the latter leaving the Blades on the expiration of his contract this summer.

It was previously unclear whether Lewis O’Brien’s situation would affect any potential move for Bacuna, with the current Huddersfield vice-captain attracting strong interest from Premier League side Leeds United this summer, who remain determined to get a deal for him over the line before the end of the month.

But the green light for the Dutch-born midfielder’s move has come regardless and after officially leaving the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday evening, we take a look at how a selection of Terriers fans have reacted to this departure.


