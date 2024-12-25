Home Park isn’t often a place you will find celebrity football fans coming to watch their beloved Plymouth Argyle, but one or two familiar faces have been at the Theatre of Greens to support their side in recent times.

The Pilgrims are a side that have been up and down as much as anyone since the turn of the Century, with supporters coming along for the ride along the way, with Wayne Rooney currently overseeing a spell in the Championship after more than a decade away from the second tier.

With that, the Green Army have been out in force and in full voice, and among that number will be a number of stars of the small screen, rubbing shoulders with the everyday Janners willing their side to victory.

Here we take a look at four of the biggest names to pledge their allegiance to the green side of Devon, with some being regular members of the support both home and away.

Jack McDermott AKA Pieface

If you have stood among the Green Army over the past decade or longer, chances are you would have seen Jack McDermott causing mischief among the Pilgrims support.

After rising to fame through an appearance on reality TV show Big Brother back in 2015, ‘Pie Face’ has become something of a minor celebrity in the Devon area as well as online, due to his presence as an online streamer.

With over 900,000 subscribers to his Twitch account, there are plenty of people who tune in to the Argyle fan opening packs on FIFA and ranting and raving from the depths of his bedroom, while his match day vlogs also draw in the masses.

Plymouth Argyle celebrity fans Name Occupation Josh Widdicombe Comedian Dawn French Comedian Chris Wood (Woody) Musician Jack McDermott (Pieface) Influencer

Most away days this season have been documented on his YouTube account, and given Argyle’s form on the road, there have been plenty of breakdowns along the way.

Nevertheless, every Wetherspoon’s mixed grill, every trifle and every pasty gets the attention it deserves.

Josh Widdicombe

Josh Widdicombe has been a regular on The Last Leg for many years now, as well as writing his own sitcom Josh, and hosting 90s football podcast ‘Quickly Kevin, will he score?’ alongside Chris Scull.

Having grown up in Devon, the comedian has often spoken about his love for the Greens during his childhood, and has been spotted at the odd London-based away day in the past.

Widdicombe was front and centre during the Bristol Street Motors final in 2023, as he donned a Spice Boys-esque white suit to carry out the trophy at Wembley as Argyle faced Bolton Wanderers, while Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness did the honours for the Trotters.

Widdicombe starred in a Sky Sports advert for the EFL earlier this season, as he outlined his whimsical thoughts for the campaign under new boss Wayne Rooney.

He said: "This season as with every season as a Plymouth Argyle fan is about hope. Not belief, I have never had belief - hope. And that hope is based all on the shoulders of Wayne Rooney.

Related Plymouth Argyle import couldn't follow up on Portsmouth FC shock Chris Clark started his Argyle stint in style, but ended in despair

"Remember the name? Wayne Rooney is our manager. Is it too much to hope Wayne Rooney - the best pundit at the Euros, we all saw it - comes in, he transforms the team, we make maybe the play-offs? Not automatic, let's not be unrealistic. We make the play-offs.

"Maybe we could just hope when I go to my first game I meet Wayne Rooney, we become firm friends. Me and my wife Rose, him and Coleen and his boys.

"Maybe have a chat, maybe we holiday together, maybe I ask him about those photos Coleen put on Instagram of them all in matching Christmas pyjamas. What's your take on that Wayne?

"And then maybe Wayne's results go so well he leaves and he goes to Everton, and then he stops returning my calls. Plymouth go back to where they were and it all feels like a dream. Is that too much to hope for?"

A few months on, and Argyle fans would bite Widdicombe’s hand off for mid-table mediocrity, never mind a top six place, with the Greens fighting for their lives at the bottom of the second tier.

Dawn French

Who would have thought that the Vicar of Dibley herself was an Argyle fan? Well, you can add Dawn French to the list of high-profile Argyle adorers, having told all to Graham Norton back in 2020, sitting alongside former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger.

French said: "I have supported Plymouth Argyle in my life. My family are from that part of the world."

Presumably Mr Wenger went on to wax lyrical about the Greens after their FA Cup third round clash against Arsenal back in 2009 in which the Gunners ran out 3-1 winners. Or maybe not.

Chris Wood (Woody the Drum)

Chris Wood AKA Woody has been one of the most prominent Argyle fans of recent seasons, and is still seen in the stands, whenever working life with top-selling band Bastille allows him to be, that is.

The drummer has been part of the chart-topping band for well over a decade, but still finds time to support the Pilgrims, and has been spotted among the crowd during the 24/25 season.

The musician doesn’t only sit with the regular punters when he goes to games though, with a spot in the press box not out of his remit, with appearances on BBC Radio Devon showing him turn his hand to commentary on the odd occasion.

As well as that, he also mixed work and pleasure at Adams Park in 2015, as he provided the drumbeat to the away end in a play-off encounter that sadly ended in defeat for the Pilgrims.

Woody said: "It was Wycombe Wanderers away in the play-offs and I filled in for Charlie who's a regular drummer down the Devonport end.

"It didn't really help as we got absolutely spanked but it was fun for a bit."