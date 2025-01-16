This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough side find themselves as strong candidates for a play-off place in this season's EFL Championship.

However, with a squad that are somewhat overachieving, and the transfer window open, the Teesside club will be hoping that growing interest does not substantially weaken their strongest lineup come February 3rd.

EFL Championship - Top six (as of Jan 16th) Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 15 8 3 29 53 2 Burnley 26 14 10 2 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 16 6 4 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 14 8 4 17 50 5 Blackburn Rovers 26 12 6 4 8 42 6 Middlesbrough 26 14 8 4 11 41

With no arrivals as yet, and having sold peripheral talent Isaiah Jones to Luton Town, it has been a tepid start to the window.

However, with strong rumours circling around the future of key man Emmanuel Latte Lath, regardless of the long-term financial upside, should supporters be worried about their impending attacking decline amid the business end of the season?

Both parties will struggle to ignore "big pay day", according to Boro pundit

FLW asked resident Middlesbrough fan pundit, Phil Spencer of 'Bonkers for Boro', if there was a player in the squad who was likely to push through a move before the end of the window.

Amid a procession of rumours this week, Spencer unsurprisingly nominated a certain Ivorian star-striker.

"I feel like Emmanuel Latte Lath is certainly a player who could be looking to secure a move elsewhere before the end of the January transfer window.

"Obviously, there was a lot of interest in his services last summer, especially when Ipswich came in with a £20 million offer for him.

His first season at the club had been successful. He'd scored 18 goals, and while he looked very committed to start the season with the club, I think that deadline day offer from Ipswich turned his head.

"Middlesbrough turned it down, but I think there was a bit of uncertainty this season regarding where his head was at and whether he actually wanted to stay at Boro. However, since then, he's really knuckled down and scored ten goals this season, but there has been a lot of interest in his services over the last couple of weeks, in particular.

"West Ham, Ipswich and a couple of other clubs have been interested in him, and a move to the Premier League has seemed like a real possibility. But since then, there has been a big money offer from Atlanta United of the USA, in what would be an MLS record transfer of £20 million coming in for him.

"While Latte Lath is a player who, I think, will ideally be holding out for a move to the Premier League, I think the Atlanta move, should it be able to come off, would be one that would appeal to him.

"It would bring him real status, he'd be the most expensive player in MLS history, and they're willing to give him quite a big salary rise as well.

"So, it does feel like this month is one where Latte Lath, and his agent in particular, are really trying to force through a move away from Middlesbrough. I think they know there's potential there for a big money deal, there's potential for a big pay day for the player and the agent.

"For Middlesbrough, there would be an opportunity to make a big profit on a player who, I believe, arrived for a fee in the region of £4 million 18 months ago, so the fact that we're talking about fees in the region of £20m or in excess of that is quite impressive for Middlesbrough.

"It would be a tidy profit, and I think for Latte Lath, who I think ideally is looking for a move away from Teesside. It's a shame for supporters, but ultimately, if we can get some money in our back pocket, I think it's just a case of maximising that where possible."

A comprehensive explanation of affairs from Spencer, who echoes the opinion that, such is the appeal of the purported moves, ELL's days at the Riverside may be numbered.

Latte Lath's Atlanta move would be record breaking in more ways than one

As mentioned by Spencer, the reported £20 million bid for Latte Lath posed by Atlanta United, if it comes to fruition, will represent an all-time MLS record, swiftly beating the current record of £13.3 million made by FC Cincinatti in their acquisition of Kevin Denkey just two months ago.

While, of course, Latte Lath would by no means be the highest profile arrival in America's top-flight, the trend of these franchises spending significant cash figures on players in their supposed prime is a relatively recent phenomenon.

Atlanta are the most tenacious culprits in this regard. Since their inception in 2014, the Five Stripes have been responsible for an estimated five of the top eight record transfer fees in the division's history.

However, the deal would not only represent a record for Atlanta and Major League Soccer, but also Middlesbrough, who despite being a former Premier League alumni, have never commanded a fee exceeding £20 million.

Middlesbrough FC - Record departures (as per Transfermarkt) Name Season Joined Fee (estimated) 1 Adama Traoré 2018/19 Wolves £18m 2 Ben Gibson 2018/19 Burnley £15m 3 Marten de Roon 2017/18 Atalanta £13m

The fee, an astronomical sum for a club of Middlesbrough's current stature, may be too good to turn down.

However, as much as it makes financial sense currently, supporters will undoubtedly worry that the trade of seemingly guaranteed goals may put their promotion push at risk, which could be an disproportionately expensive error for the North Yorkshire side.

Middlesbrough supporters may be in luck, however, as according to Alan Nixon, Atlanta have tabled a £15m bid for striker Odsonne Edouard, suggesting the club may already be looking elsewhere amid difficult negotiations.