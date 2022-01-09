‘Most exciting signing for a long time’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to news of player agreement

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of full-back Richie Laryea from MLS side Toronto FC, the Championship club have confirmed.

Laryea spent the last three years with Toronto, making 83 appearances in all competitions and scoring nine goals in that time.

Did Nottingham Forest do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Won three straight games? Yes No

However, the versatile full-back has now headed for pastures new, after completing his move to The City Ground on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped 22 times by Canada at international level, has put pen to paper on what is reported to be a three-and-a-half-year deal, securing his future The City Ground until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Following completion of that deal, Laryea becomes Forest third signing of the January transfer window. Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has joined on loan, while centre back Steve Cook has made a permanent move from Bournemouth.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Laryea’s arrival, plenty of Forest fans were keen to give their thoughts on their latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Very optimistic about this signing! Got a feeling good things are about to happen 😃 #NFFC — ☆ (@kieranthekiz) January 8, 2022

The most exciting signing for a long time. Welcome to our Forest Richie. Uuu reds! — Zenyatta NFFC🌳🌳❤️❤️ (@stevecooperarmy) January 9, 2022

Great that we got it sorted, onto Wallace now 😎 — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) January 8, 2022

A winger and we are looking really good — Moi (@_Dunningjames) January 8, 2022

We get the picture admin. Now announce promotion — harry pownall (@HarryPo456) January 8, 2022

Sounds promising — 🔴⚪ (@gras_1964) January 8, 2022

Wow. This actually feels great. Hope it goes to plan! — Adam Cooper (@a_cooper17) January 8, 2022