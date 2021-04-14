‘Most definitely’ – Brennan Johnson’s first-team chances at Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest look like they’ve got a future star in Brennan Johnson.

The 19-year-old is tipped for a bright future in the game after bursting onto the first team scene in the last 12 months or so.

Johnson has spent this term on loan in League One with Lincoln City where he has really showed his quality during the season so far after scoring 12 and creating 12 more for the club this term.

That included a hattrick in Tuesday’s 4-0 demolition of MK Dons.

Plenty of Forest supporters are very excited by the prospect, but is he ready to step into Chris Hughton’s side next season?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall

We’ve seen Alex Mighten break into the Forest setup this season, so I see no reason as to why Johnson can’t do the same.

Forest fans are very proud of their record with youth players and the emergence of both Mighten and Johnson points towards a very bright future in the next few years.

Right now, Johnson has 10 goals and 11 assists in League One for Lincoln, which is a fantastic tally and he’s proven to be very versatile, playing all across the forward line for the Imps.

I could definitely see Johnson slotting into that number 10 role next season for Forest, but it all depends on what the club decide to do with Filip Krovinovic, who has been good since joining on loan in January without really contributing in terms of goals and assists.

It would have to be a step up for Johnson in performances from League One to the Championship, but I believe he’s capable of making an impact in the 2021/22 season.

George Harbey

Most definitely. I think the most exciting thing about Johnson is that he seems to be thriving in a number of different positions in the final third. Last night, he played in a 4-1-2-3 formation behind the front three, but most of his action this season has come as a left-sided winger in a 4-2-3-1, coming inside onto his stronger right foot. He’ll give Hughton plenty of options going forward, and I can definitely see him thriving as an attacking midfielder in that system. He looks to have a wise head on young shoulders, and if he wasn’t Forest’s own player, you’d have to be paying big money to sign a young player like him from a League One side. He’s a class act. Ned Holmes Definitely. Johnson has been a joy to watch for Lincoln this season and the prospect of having him back in the Championship is an exciting one. Chris Hughton’s side have had problems in the final third this season and the teenager could help solve them next term. His versatility means that its hard to see him not forcing himself into the Reds side next term. I’d love to see lots of faith put in both him and Alex Mighten because they’re both such exciting prospects.