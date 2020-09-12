‘Most Blues thing ever’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to breaking team news ahead of Brentford clash

Birmingham City will look to get their league season off to a positive start on Saturday afternoon, as they host Brentford at St Andrews’.

Following a dismal end to the 2019/20 season for the Blues that saw them slip worryingly close to the Championship relegation zone, and will be looking to get this campaign off to a strong start to the campaign under recently appointed Aitor Karanka.

There will however, already be some pressure on Karanka and his new side, following their disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to League Two Cambridge United in the League Cup in the weekend.

As a result, a visit from last season’s play-off final runners up and one of this year’s favourites for promotion in the form of Bretford, feels like something of a daunting task for the Blues.

Perhaps with that in mind, Karanka has named a interesting starting lineup for the game, with Zach Jeacock making his senior debut in goal, as Neil Etheridge makes the bench following his move from Cardiff and Friday, while Lukas Jutkiewicz returns to lead the line after missing the defeat to Cambridge.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to give their opinion on their side’s matchday squad for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Jeacock? Excuse me — C (@BluesCallum) September 12, 2020

Most blues thing ever, sign two keepers, play the 18 year old 😂 — Jono (@18seventy5) September 12, 2020

If Etheridge is available you play him!!! Dont throw a kid in goal! — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) September 12, 2020

Why are people moaning already, good luck to the lad @ZachJeacock on his debut, Jukey starts, Crowley to come on. It’s not that bad 🤣 — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) September 12, 2020

So no senior keeper, no Crowley and a newly fit striker. Thanks blues — Sam (@samking_03) September 12, 2020

Understand Jeacock over Etheridge for today tbf. Etheridge only joined up yesterday. — Liam (@Liam3617) September 12, 2020

Looks good let’s see what the new signings have to offer then — Kane Savva (@savva_kane) September 12, 2020