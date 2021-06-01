Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen’, ‘Huge waste of time’ – These Sheffield United fans react to significant squad announcement

Published

21 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have revealed their retained and released list going into next season, with Phil Jagielka a high-profile departure.

The centre-back is a firm favourite at Bramall Lane for all he has done for the club over two spells, but he will now be leaving as Slavisa Jokanovic comes in and prepares to make his own mark on the squad.

The update was shared by the club this afternoon, with Simon Moore, Jack Rodwell and John Lundstram the other senior figures to move on.

It was no surprise to see the latter go, as Lundstram has repeatedly rejected new deals in the past as the Blades looked to tie him down to a longer contract following his impressive first season in the Premier League.

Given that lack of commitment to the club, combined with the struggles of the previous campaign, it’s fair to say that Lundstram’s exit has pleased the support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news involving the four players from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen’, ‘Huge waste of time’ – These Sheffield United fans react to significant squad announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: