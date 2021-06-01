‘Most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen’, ‘Huge waste of time’ – These Sheffield United fans react to significant squad announcement

Sheffield United have revealed their retained and released list going into next season, with Phil Jagielka a high-profile departure.

Following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, Sheffield United’s official retained and released lists have been submitted. The club wishes all the departing players best wishes for their future endeavours and would like to thank them for their service.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 1, 2021

The centre-back is a firm favourite at Bramall Lane for all he has done for the club over two spells, but he will now be leaving as Slavisa Jokanovic comes in and prepares to make his own mark on the squad.

The update was shared by the club this afternoon, with Simon Moore, Jack Rodwell and John Lundstram the other senior figures to move on.

It was no surprise to see the latter go, as Lundstram has repeatedly rejected new deals in the past as the Blades looked to tie him down to a longer contract following his impressive first season in the Premier League.

Given that lack of commitment to the club, combined with the struggles of the previous campaign, it’s fair to say that Lundstram’s exit has pleased the support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news involving the four players from Twitter…

Simon Moore underrated legend — Ashton Kirby (@ashton_kirby) June 1, 2021

Hahahahhaha BYE LUNDSTRAM — Tom (@Tom13761386) June 1, 2021

Bye Jags. What an awesome servant to the club. Also to Simon. Pivotal in our defensive line that finally got us out of our L1 nightmare. Best of luck and thanks to them. 👏 — Peter (@bramallblade) June 1, 2021

Lundstrum leaving is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. — Seff (@garliclover123) June 1, 2021

That Rodwell adventure was a huge waste of time eh — Will (@willgho) June 1, 2021

Thanks Jags for everything LEGEND — Martyn Doncaster (@Blades60Martyn) June 1, 2021

Thanks for the 100% effort Jags and Moore. Rodwell, thanks…. not much at all and thanks Lunny for the half a season in the last 3. — Dale Marson (@marsondale) June 1, 2021