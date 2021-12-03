Moses Odubajo starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Stoke City this weekend

Queens Park Rangers have won four and drawn two of their last six matches in the Championship.

Mark Warburton’s men have climbed to third in the table as a result and will be hoping to build on their dramatic 2-1 win at Derby County when they welcome Stoke City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Three of their four victories in the recent run have been by a single goal and therefore their positive fortunes do not seem sustainable, however taking maximum points off a direct rival for a play-off place in Michael O’Neill’s Stoke would be enormous.

Chris Willock, Charlie Austin and most importantly Andre Gray proved just too hot to handle at Pride Park on Monday evening as Rangers were able to overtake West Bromwich Albion courtesy of the latter’s memorable volley.

We are predicting just the one change from the side who conquered the Rams to line-up in West London…

Moses Odubajo replaces Lee Wallace at left wing back to add further attacking verve to the ranks. Wallace, who along with Odubajo, has recently returned from injury, is having to learn a new role having played his whole career as a more traditional full back. Odubajo is more accustomed to playing on the right hand side but with his natural attacking capabilities and greater knowledge of the role, could be preferred on Sunday.

Lyndon Dykes and Jordy De Wijs remain out injured but that will not bother the squad who are high on confidence from their recent success. Andre Gray misses out despite his spectacular late winner at Derby, Charlie Austin proved his worth with an excellent assist for Chris Willock’s equaliser and boasts a greater back to goal skillset than the Watford loanee.