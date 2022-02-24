Moses Odubajo sends three-word message to QPR supporters after dramatic win over Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers earned a firmer grip on securing a play-off place with a dramatic 2-1 win over Blackpool on Wednesday evening.

Rangers took the lead through Jimmy Dunne’s header from a corner just after the half hour mark, but things got a lot tougher when Dion Sanderson received his marching orders under ten minutes later.

The Tangerines were knocking on the door consistently before Josh Bowler’s unorthodox volley levelled proceedings with 82 minutes on the clock, with the one man advantage suggested the visitors were more likely to go on and win the game.

However, some impressive play in the left channel from impact substitute George Thomas produced an accurate cross for Luke Amos to expertly tuck away at the near post.

Makeshift left wing back Moses Odubajo took to Instagram after the game to release a statement of intent.

He wrote: “Step by step.”

After picking up just two points in four games, with Blackburn Rovers dropping points on Wednesday evening, Rangers have arrested their slide and have resumed their position just two points behind Bournemouth in second place.

The Tangerines did give a good account of themselves despite the defeat in West London and will be hoping to put the late defeat behind them when they host Reading on Saturday.

The Verdict

Odubajo brings promotion experience to the squad from his days with Hull City and will be hoping to nail down the left wing back position in Sam McCallum’s absence.

Albert Adomah has become a crucial player in the last few months, where Odubajo has experienced some injuries difficulties, and will be hard to dislodge at right wing back despite Odubajo being more specialist in the position.

Luke Amos’ late strike will have been huge for belief in the camp, with Rangers previously looking in danger of falling out of the play-offs entirely with Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest looking very menacing sat just outside the top six.