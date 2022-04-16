Moses Odubajo sends three-word message to QPR supporters after 2-2 draw at Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers ended a run of five straight defeats with a very respectable 2-2 draw at promotion pushing Huddersfield Town on Friday evening.

Luke Amos and Ilias Chair levelled proceedings either side of half time to stop the rot for Rangers, with what could be a crucial point in securing Mark Warburton’s position in the dugout beyond the end of the season.

The West Londoners will need to win all four of their remaining fixtures to have any chance of reigniting a play-off push, but a resurgence will be important to generate some positivity heading into the summer.

Moses Odubajo has struggled with niggling injuries since signing for Rangers last summer, and the 28-year-old took to Instagram to display a message of strength after the hard earned point at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He wrote: “We keep fighting.”

Stranger things have happened in the Championship, but it is going to be very tough for QPR to push themselves back in contention given the rate that they are conceding goals at the moment.

With their attacking quality diminished in the absence of Chris Willock, unless the backline is shored up their could be more challenging moments on the horizon for Warburton and QPR.

The Verdict

Derby County arrive at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Monday, needing a positive result to keep their survival hopes alive, in terms of what is left to play for, the Rams might have the edge.

QPR reserve an option to extend Odubajo’s contract by a further year this summer, if he can prove his fitness in the final four games, they should definitely utilise that clause.

QPR have laid the foundations this season, to kick on and compete towards the top end of the second tier on a regular basis in the coming seasons, but they will need to recruit smartly again to capitalise on that opportunity.