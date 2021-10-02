Moses Odubajo outlines individual perspective on QPR position following midweek win

QPR’s Moses Odubajo is no stranger to the Championship, and the right-back has described it as a “relentless division” ahead of QPR’s clash with Preston North End.

QPR were on a run of four games without a win ahead of their 2-0 against Birmingham City as Ilias Chair grabbed two goals to beat the Blues.

The Hoops face a tough test in Preston who are currently on an unbeaten run of their own as they look to replicate their 4-1 win when the two sides met at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season.

Right-back Odubajo has told Ealing Times that the division is as tough as they come: “This division is relentless, there’s no time to dwell on things, as nice as it is to get the three points we have to focus on Saturday and Preston.

“It will probably be another similar game (to the match with Birmingham), but hopefully, the weather is a bit better because otherwise, it’s going to be another wet afternoon here!

“But I think the main thing for us is to just get the three points and to head into the international break with as many points as we can.”

Despite Preston’s current nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Odubajo is confident of getting a result: “Of course, we go into Saturday with more confidence. Hopefully, we can finish this period of fixtures in a better place.”

Following that win over Birmingham in midweek, QPR go into the game eighth in the Championship table, with 15 points from ten league games so far.

The Verdict

It will be a tough game for QPR and the mentality Odubajo is approaching the game with is exactly what you need when it comes to mounting playoff pushes.

It’s easy to forget he was part of the Hull City side that was promoted via the playoffs in the 2015/2016 season, as well as the Brentford side that reached the playoff semi-final the previous season.

But with QPR stumbling of late, it’s important they get back on track against Preston with the international break looming.