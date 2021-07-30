Moses Odubajo issues first words following Queens Park Rangers transfer

After a lengthy trial period at Queens Park Rangers, Moses Odubajo has penned a deal with the club following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

And it means that the versatile 27-year-old links up with his former manager Mark Warburton again – the R’s manager having plucked Odubajo from Leyton Orient for the Bees in 2014.

Warburton took Odubajo in for training in pre-season and even though the club’s mind was apparently made up beforehand on his addition to the squad, Odubajo netted a stunning left-footed effort in a 4-2 friendly victory over Manchester United last week.

Odubajo is looking for a fresh start back in London following two years at Sheffield Wednesday, and he’s proven his fitness in the last few years having missed two years of football when at Hull City after suffering multiple knee injuries.

He will be expected to provide stiff competition for Osman Kakay at right-wing-back in Warburton’s 3-5-2 formation and speaking for the first time as an official Hoops player, Odubajo said, per the club’s official website: “I have got to know the lads really well and it’s a manager who I have played with before, so the move just felt right.

“The manager knows what I can do and he knows what I am capable of.”

“I said to myself over the summer that this was the year that I wanted to get back out there and do the things I know I can do, week in week out.

“I have been given the chance here by a manager I know really well to join a good team and hopefully add some quality.”

The Verdict

Even though he was part of a team that in the end got relegated from the Championship last season, Odubajo is a really smart signing if he’s on his best form.

Warburton has clearly seen enough in training and in pre-season to be convinced that he will challenge Kakay for a starting spot and that stunner against Manchester United will have helped his cause greatly.

In Warburton’s formation the wing-backs need to provide an attacking outlet and being a former winger, Odubajo can do just that and with the trust of his former manager he could thrive once again now he’s back in London.