Morten Gamst Pedersen gives honest assessment of Blackburn Rovers’ Premier League relegation

Cult hero Morten Gamst Pedersen was an excellent servant for Blackburn Rovers in their most recent Premier League days and is still playing in Norway at the age of 40.

Pedersen criticised some decisions off the pitch that stopped Rovers from progressing in the top-flight when he spoke to The Athletic.

Pedersen explained: “I would never blame the owners — they had good intentions, but the people that gave them advice in the beginning…

“They should never have sacked Sam Allardyce. If he had stayed, it would’ve been a different story. But there were some people who were advising Venky’s. I think the person who gave them that advice, it was for his own best interest because he had some players he could bring in. That was his opportunity to get more out of it.”

Pedersen plundered 47 goals and 66 assists in 348 games for Rovers between 2004 and 2014. This is an interesting stance from the Norwegian with many pointing the finger at the Venky’s for the relegation in 2011/12.

Rovers are pushing for a place in the Championship’s top six at the start of this season with Tony Mowbray remaining in charge despite some pressure last term. Pedersen will be hoping that Ben Brereton Diaz can keep firing and the club can return to the promise land for the first time since his days at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Before last season Sam Allardyce had never been relegated from the Premier League and had Blackburn performing well before his impatient sacking. He went on to be successful in the top-flight with West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton.

The signing of Pedersen has to go down as one of the best bits of business in Premier League history, signing from Tromso in August 2004 for just over £2 million according to Transfermarkt. As Rovers look to a new talisman to bring success to the club, Pedersen keeps plugging away as an intense set piece threat in the Norwegian third tier.