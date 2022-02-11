Morsy starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to play MK Dons

There haven’t been many setbacks for Ipswich Town under Kieran McKenna’s stewardship so far with the Tractor Boys flying under the former Manchester United coach.

The Northern Irishman arrived at the end of December to replace Paul Cook at the helm at Portman Road and they’ve certainly looked a lot more solid and resolute since.

Six of McKenna’s first eight games in charge have been wins, with the only defeats coming on the road against Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday.

And after picking up back-to-back wins in the last week, the Suffolk side are on their travels again as they face high-flying MK Dons, who sit third in the League One table.

How will McKenna line his side up though? Let’s take a look.

The big piece of team news is that captain Sam Morsy is finally back available after his four-match suspension.

The Egypt international’s incident against Accrington Stanley in January that wasn’t picked up on by the matchday referee was instead looked at by the FA who subsequently suspended the midfielder, but he’s back at a much-needed time as Lee Evans is an injury doubt.

You’d imagine that Morsy would slot straight in to partner Tyreeq Bakinson in the engine room, but aside from that it’s hard to make a case for any other changes.

McKenna has sometimes opted to use two strikers but recently for away matches it has been two attacking midfielders and a lone forward instead, meaning that Conor Chaplin and Bersant Celina may continue to support Macauley Bonne.

If Ipswich were playing a lowly team then McKenna may perhaps rotate the squad somewhat and give the likes of Joe Pigott and Sone Aluko a chance from the start with a lot of games in a short space of time.

But considering the opposition are a fearsome team in Liam Manning’s Dons, Ipswich need to be at their strongest so the changes are likely to be minimal.