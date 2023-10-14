Highlights Ipswich Town's promotion means that the East Anglian derby against Norwich City will happen at least twice this season.

Ipswich Town's current squad is very different from when they last faced Norwich in 2019, with Kieran McKenna's side performing exceptionally well in the second tier.

A combined XI of the best players from Ipswich Town and Norwich City would potentially include Angus Gunn, Leif Davis, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden, Jack Stacey, Gabriel Sara, Massimo Luongo, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Jonathan Rowe, and George Hirst.

Ipswich Town and Norwich City will have the chance to reignite their heated rivalry this season.

Ipswich’s promotion from League One means that the East Anglian derby is guaranteed to happen at least twice this campaign.

The last league meeting between these two teams occurred in 2019, with Norwich coming out 3-0 victors on their way to Premier League promotion.

The Tractor Boys suffered further humiliation as they finished bottom of the table that term, as the Canaries clinched the Championship title.

But things are very different just four years later, with Kieran McKenna’s side taking the second tier by storm.

Here we look at what a combined XI composed of the best players of these two rivals would potentially look like...

GK: Angus Gunn

Vaclav Hladky has performed well for Ipswich this season, but there are no guarantees he is even the long-term first-choice option for McKenna’s side.

Gunn is a dependable, experienced option to have between the sticks.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis has been one of the standout performers in the entire division so far this season, so is a no-brainer option to slot into the left-back position in this team.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess has struck up an excellent partnership with Luke Woolfenden, so it would make sense to keep the duo together.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

While Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson both have experience on their side, the Ipswich partnership has proven the sturdier defence so far this campaign.

RB: Jack Stacey

Stacey faces stiff competition from his Ipswich equivalent Harry Clarke in this position, but he just edges the battle between the two right-backs.

CM: Gabriel Sara

Sara has been very impressive so far this season, standing out as one of the key names in David Wagner’s side.

While he faces difficult competition for this place, Sara is ultimately the obvious choice.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Meanwhile, Luongo has made the step up to the Championship quite well and is now a key part of McKenna’s side.

The pairing of Sara and Luongo could be quite fruitful if they ever work together.

LW: Wes Burns

Burns hasn’t quite got the goal contributions to write home about just yet, but his performances from out wide have earned plenty of plaudits regardless.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin has five goals and two assists for Ipswich so far this season, and is one of the stand out names in the side.

Including the 26-year-old in this combined XI is a no-brainer decision.

RW: Jonathan Rowe

Rowe has emerged as an exciting young talent at Norwich, contributing six goals and one assist from the first 11 games.

While he faces stiff competition from Nathan Broadhead, the Canaries winger just edges his opponent for the place in this combined XI.

ST: George Hirst

Arguably Josh Sargent would be in this team instead if he wasn’t missing through injury.

However, Hirst has performed well for Ipswich so far this season, earning McKenna’s trust as the starting striker to lead the line in his potent attack.

The 24-year-old has two goals and two assists, and has linked up well with his teammates to make Ipswich one of the strongest attacking units in the division.