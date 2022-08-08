Morris starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Newport in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Luton Town played some excellent football last season and they’ve begun the new campaign in the same vein, with the Hatters going unbeaten in their two games so far.

Whilst both the fixtures have been draws, they managed to hold Burnley to a point in their last game. With Vincent Kompany splashing the Clarets’ cash, they have a solid squad and are a difficult team to take points from.

For Nathan Jones’ side to hold them to a 1-1 draw then shows how good Luton can be – and they’ll get a chance to pick up a win when they play Newport in the Carabao Cup this week.

Who will play for the Hatters though and will Nathan Jones rotate his team? Here then, is the predicted lineup for the fixture.

With the cup giving Luton the chance to rotate, you’d think that Nathan Jones will do just that against Newport.

Even though the side will want to do well in the Carabao Cup, the Championship is a long season and with plenty of depth in the Hatters first-team squad, they could afford to bring in some players from the bench and give other players some rest. It means that the goalkeeper spot should go to Matt Macey and Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer should come into the three-man backline.

With Newport playing their football lower down the EFL pyramid, it could also give Luton the chance to play some more attacking wing players. Carlos Mendes-Gomes has yet to feature this season but was solid at times for the Hatters in the last campaign so could play.

For the Hatters on the right flank, Harry Cornick played as a striker at the weekend but could move out to the right to accomodate a new first-team frontline for this fixture. In the middle, whilst Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell should retain their spots, Henri Lansbury could play from the beginning of this fixture rather than off the bench.

In attack, the side have a few decent attacking options and it will give Nathan Jones the chance to rest Elijah Adebayo. Instead, the former Barnsley frontline of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow could both get the start in this fixture and both are capable of scoring the goals in the EFL.