Derby County

‘Morris is desperate’, ‘Here we go again’ – These Derby County fans react to significant takeover development

Published

13 mins ago

on

Erik Alonso has agreed a deal to buy Derby County, with the Spanish businessman now waiting for EFL approval before he can take over.

Current owner Mel Morris has been keen to sell the club for some time, and it had been hoped that Sheikh Khaled would purchase the Rams, but that was finally called off after dragging along for months.

With that in mind, Derby fans won’t be getting carried away, but major progress has been made today, with Telegraph reporter John Percy confirming that the agreement is in place.

Now, it’s about waiting until the EFL finish their checks, and boss Wayne Rooney will be hoping that things are in place to allow him to spend in the summer transfer market, whilst Alonso’s intentions for the club should become clearer in the coming days and weeks.

Here we look at some of the comments from the Rams supporters to the news…


