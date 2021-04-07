‘Morris is desperate’, ‘Here we go again’ – These Derby County fans react to significant takeover development

Erik Alonso has agreed a deal to buy Derby County, with the Spanish businessman now waiting for EFL approval before he can take over.

Breaking: #dcfc have agreed a sale of the club to Spanish businessman Erik Alonso. Takeover is subject to EFL approval, which is said to be close. Alonso was previously linked with a bid to buy #swfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 7, 2021

Current owner Mel Morris has been keen to sell the club for some time, and it had been hoped that Sheikh Khaled would purchase the Rams, but that was finally called off after dragging along for months.

With that in mind, Derby fans won’t be getting carried away, but major progress has been made today, with Telegraph reporter John Percy confirming that the agreement is in place.

Now, it’s about waiting until the EFL finish their checks, and boss Wayne Rooney will be hoping that things are in place to allow him to spend in the summer transfer market, whilst Alonso’s intentions for the club should become clearer in the coming days and weeks.

Here we look at some of the comments from the Rams supporters to the news…

Here we go again …. — Paul Birds (@pauldbirds) April 7, 2021

Where have we heard this before 😂 — Oli Brady (@bradyo2) April 7, 2021

Morris is desperate to sell. This is definitely not in the interests of #dcfc . — SamJGZD (@SJGZD21) April 7, 2021

Bring in some Spanish talent 🙏🏽🥺 — 𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙞𝙨 🇪🇸 (@BroLeao) April 7, 2021

Just in time for season ticket renewals🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rooney’s Barmy army (@2021Wazza) April 7, 2021

Don’t understand why on earth anyone would want to buy us 😅😅 — Joseph Harris (@joey231195) April 7, 2021

Another company who failed to buy a to her club, this one has got "imminent" written all over it. — Gareth (@gcw047) April 7, 2021