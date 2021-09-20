Morrell starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face Gills tomorrow

After a bright start to the new League One campaign, Portsmouth have been condemned to three straight defeats.

Pompey accumulated 10 points from their opening four games this season without conceding a goal, but after three point-less games, they now sit in 15th place.

Following 1-0 defeats away to Wigan Athletic and MK Dons, the south coast club fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cambridge United, with Ronan Curtis 76th minute strike to halve the deficit, proving to be not enough to spark a comeback.

In an attempt to strengthen their promotion bid and get back to winning ways, Portsmouth host Plymouth Argyle tomorrow evening.

The visitors have made an excellent start to the season, picking up 14 points from their opening seven matches.

Ryan Lowe’s side have not tasted defeat since their trip to Rotherham United on match day one of this campaign.

They have since secured all three points against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Wimbledon to push themselves into fourth place.

Portsmouth and Plymouth have both conceded four goals this season, meaning both possess the best defensive record in the division.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth could line up for the visit of The Pilgrims tomorrow evening…

Gavin Bazunu has made an excellent start to the season for both club and country and he is likely to continue between the sticks for the visit of Plymouth.

Mahlon Romeo should also retain his place at right-back, after a strong attacking, and a competent enough defensive performance against the newly-promoted side.

There is some uncertainty about how long Clark Robertson will be sidelined for, meaning it is likely that Sean Raggett and Paul Downing will continue their partnership for now.

The only threat to changing the backline is seemingly Connor Ogilvie who could step in for Lee Brown, whilst he can also operate as a left-sided centre back, but Tuesday may be too soon for him.

Joe Morrell has shown in glimpses that he can be a classy midfield operator, but he just needs to provide that regularly, and he will only get better with game time.

Ryan Tunnicliffe has proven to be an influential part of this Portsmouth team this year, contributing with goals and assists from midfield. Despite his ability to create in the attacking third, his best performances have come from a deeper position.

Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis should also continue operating on the flanks, despite not having the influence they would have hoped for thus far. The latter should take confidence from his terrific strike at the weekend.

Miguel Azeez could also feature just behind the striker tomorrow evening. The 18-year-old looked sharp and full of confidence when in possession, but there seemed to be some question marks about his defensive abilities.

John Marquis could be brought back into the fray to face Plymouth, with the intelligent front man making more of an impact from the bench on Saturday than Ellis Harrison was able to make.