Morrell in: Portsmouth’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

Portsmouth managed to get their season back on track with a much-needed improved performance and result in their 4-0 win against Sunderland on Saturday.

Danny Cowley was becoming a manager under pressure after Portsmouth had gone on a poor run of form in the last few weeks with them failing to record a win in seven matches.

It looked a daunting task for Pompey to bring an end to that run of form before their break during due to international call ups.

However, Portsmouth got their tactics and team selection spot on to cause an in-form Sunderland a lot of problems and run out 4-0 winners.

That kind of result shows the talent that Portsmouth have within their squad and they just need to start displaying that kind of form on a more consistent basis now in the third tier.

A return of 15 points from their opening 11 games is not what Portsmouth would have hoped for at this stage. However, that is the same amount of points that much-fancied Sheffield Wednesday have collected as well so there is every chance they can recover from that and still challenge.

Consistency will have to be the name of the game for Portsmouth now when they return from the international break.

That comes with Cowley having finally potentially hit on a starting line-up that could take them on a better run of form.

With all that in mind, we take a look at what so far this season has emerged as Portsmouth’s strongest starting XI…

Cowley has hit upon a 3-4-1-2 formation in recent times and that system served Portsmouth well in their win against Sunderland at the weekend. It therefore now appears that is the best shape that Pompey can line-up with this term.

In goal, Gavin Bazunu is clearly Portsmouth’s number one keeper this season with him having started ten of their opening 11 league matches.

The Manchester City loanee has underlined his class so far with him averaging 3.4 saves per game and also recording four clean sheets.

In the back three, Shaun Williams’ experience has been vital for Portsmouth since his move to the club in the summer after he left Millwall.

While Sean Raggett continues to be a solid performer for Pompey at the heart of the back three. Kieron Freeman has also been a strong performer so far this term and seems to be suited to this position.

At the base of midfield, Joe Morrell appears to have established himself within Cowley’s strongest possible line-up and he offers a lot to Pompey’s midfield area. While Ryan Tunnicliffe has been in excellent form at times scoring one goal and providing three assists.

At right-wing-back Mahlon Romeo has been a good signing for Portsmouth after arriving on loan from Millwall towards the end of the summer window.

While down the left-hand side Lee Brown has been enjoying a strong campaign so far scoring three goals in his ten appearances.

Marcus Harness has adapted well in recent times to his new tole playing off the two forwards in this system. The attacker has contributed three goals and one assist in his opening ten league games.

Upfront, Cowley has been pairing Ronan Curtis with John Marquis in attack and the pair have contributed five goals in the league between them so far. You sense more is to come from these two as they gel as a partnership.