The summer transfer window proved to be a busy one for Bolton Wanderers.

As the window slammed shut on the 1st September, Trotters boss Ian Evatt had seen ten players depart from Greater Manchester but welcomed seven new additions to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with Zac Ashworth, and Paris Maghoma joining on season-long loans while Carlos Mendes, Will Forrester, Dan Nlundulu, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley and Nathan Baxter all linked up with the club on permanent deals.

The League One outfit can now fully concentrate on pushing for promotion back to the Championship this season and will be looking to build on a promising start after the international break as they sit in second place, taking 13 points from their opening six matches.

With all the chaos of the transfer market finally brought to an end, Football League World has taken a look at who we think makes up Bolton’s strongest starting XI when everyone is fit and available.

GK: Nathan Baxter

Starting off between the sticks is summer arrival Nathan Baxter, who made the move to Bolton permanently from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old had eight successive loan spells away from the Blues before joining Wanderers, with two stints at fellow EFL side Hull City.

CB: Gethin Jones

Kicking off the defensive line is Gethin Jones, who is comfortable playing at centre-back or right-back.

Representing Wales at youth international level, Jones has been a mainstay in the Whites back line as he enters his third season with the club.

With the 27-year-old’s standout versatility a plus point for playing in a back-three, he looks strongly suited to the clubs’ current playing style.

CB: Ricardo Santos

At the heart of the defence is Ricardo Santos, who teamed up with Ian Evatt back in August 2020.

After making over 100 appearances for Bolton over the last three years and becoming club captain, the 28-year-old will be a must-have in the team going forward.

CB: Jack Iredale

Partnering Jones and Santos is Jack Iredale, who joined the club in May 2022 from Cambridge United.

The Scottish-born defender only featured 19 times in League One last season but appears to slot into the current system effortlessly, with him able to rotate between playing as a central defender and a left-winger.

DM: George Thomason

Offering security to the defensive line will be holding midfielder George Thomason, who enters his fourth season at the club.

At just 22-years-old Thomason has gained significant experience in the fourth and third tiers with the Trotters and will be aiming to become a regular starter in a breakthrough year.

RM: Josh Dacres-Cogley

Entering the attacking area is Josh Dacres-Cogley, who joined Bolton this summer from Tranmere Rovers.

After starting off his career at Birmingham City, the 27-year-old secured regular minutes and made 100 appearances in League Two before stepping up to the third tier.

With his offensive quality one of the main attributes of his game, Dacres-Cogley will be able to thrive in an attacking-minded system and contribute plenty of goals and assists.

CM: Josh Sheehan

Josh Sheehan's return to international duty with Wales is a reward for a strong start to the 2023/24 season and he gets the nod in central midfield.

When he's on song, Sheehan pulls the strings in the centre of the park and is excellent in possession.

CM: Kyle Dempsey

In the other midfield spot comes Kyle Dempsey, who has had a wealth of experience in the EFL featuring for Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town and Gillingham.

The 27-year-old managed to establish himself as a first-team regular last campaign and played 2,831 minutes across 39 league matches.

LM: Zac Ashworth

On the opposite flank comes another summer addition in the face of Zac Ashworth, who joined on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The Welsh youth international had a taste of League One action in the second half of last season at Burton Albion, securing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet in the left-wing role.

After making 18 appearances for the Brewers, Ashworth will be looking to assert himself for his new side and continue a positive beginning to his EFL career.

ST: Victor Adeboyejo

Up front is Victor Adeboyejo, who joined the Whites in January 2023 from Burton Albion.

The former Barnsley frontman struggled to settle in at the Toughsheet Community Stadium to begin with, netting just three times in 16 games.

In contrast, the Nigerian-born forward has started the current campaign in electric fashion by already beating that total, and his goal threat will be key for Evatt’s men to maintain a promotion charge.

ST: Dion Charles

Completing the XI is Dion Charles, with many Wanderers supporters relieved he remains at the club following the closure of the summer transfer window.

The Preston-born man fired in 16 league goals last season, which resulted in him being linked with a move away to Championship sides Stoke City and Watford.

The 27-year-old opted to remain in Greater Manchester and has continued his fine goalscoring run at the beginning of the new campaign, with the partnership between himself and Adeboyejo making them a danger to any opposition defenders in League One.