The sight of Morgan Whittaker at Home Park will have been a massive relief for man Plymouth Argyle fans once September hit, with the Greens having to stave off plenty of interest to keep him at the club this summer.

Championship rivals Burnley were said to have made numerous bids to try to lure the former Swansea City man to Turf Moor in the dying stages of the transfer window, while Scottish Premiership side Rangers were also said to be keen throughout the summer.

The Pilgrims continued to hold firm in their stance that the left-footed wonder was not for sale though, as they refused to budge on their reported £10 million valuation of their star man.

With the 23-year-old by far the most-valuable player at Home Park at this moment in time, we took a look at whether his weekly wage reflected as much, with Capology providing estimates of players across the Championship.

Morgan Whittaker’s Plymouth Argyle weekly wage

The salary predictor estimates that Whittaker earns £7,500 every seven days at Home Park, which equates to a sum in the region of £390,000 per year.

While his basic salary is predicted at that rate, the goal-getter will no doubt be on performance based incentives on top of that, with his 20-goal haul in all competitions from the previous campaign likely to have added to that total with bonuses included.

Somewhat surprisingly, Whittaker is reportedly not even in the top five players at the club judged on basic salary alone, with Bali Mumba said to be the top earner on £15,000 a week.

That sum is matched by experienced campaigner Adam Forshaw, while summer recruit Victor Palsson earns £10,000 from Monday to Sunday, alongside frontman Mustapha Bundu.

Morgan Whittaker's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 3.53

Whittaker’s reported salary sees him sit alongside Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Conor Hazard in the charts at Home Park, with defender Lewis Gibson next in line with £6,500 earned in a working week.

How Morgan Whittaker’s weekly wage compares to the Championship’s top earners

Considering he reportedly earns half of what the top earner at his own club rakes in, Whittaker’s basic salary is just a tiny fraction of what the Championship’s top earners earn on a regular basis.

Capology estimates that Patrick Bamford [pictured] is the highest-earner in the division, with the Leeds United forward said to be coining £70,000 every time his pay packet comes along.

Whittaker would have to work nine weeks to make a similar amount, which further underlines how loyal he has been to the Greens over the past 12 months, given the modern day trait of following the big bucks as soon as possible.

Elland Road is the home of the high-earners as it stands, with the Whites’ full back Junior Firpo next on the list with a £60,000 weekly wage, while Dan James and Pascal Struijk both earn £50,000, which is level to the amount Cardiff City pay Aaron Ramsey.

In this day and age, it is rare to see a player not blinded by the funds available at another club, with Whittaker’s Argyle allegiance appreciated by all those at the club.

The wizard on the wing could easily have doubled, if not trebled his income this summer, but decided to stay put, with his reputation in Devon worth more than anything money can buy.