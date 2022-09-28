Morgan Whittaker sets out clear Plymouth Argyle aim as Wycombe clash looms

Morgan Whittaker has revealed that he is hoping to reach double figures in terms of goals during his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle.

Whittaker sealed a temporary move to Home Park from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

Since making this particular switch, the 21-year-old has produced some impressive performances for Argyle in League One.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates in 10 league appearances, Whittaker has also managed to find the back of the net on four occasions at this level.

The former Derby County man’s latest strike came during Plymouth’s enthralling clash with Ipswich Town last weekend.

Freddie Ladapo gave Ipswich the lead in the first-half of this fixture before Bali Mumba levelled proceedings following the break.

Whittaker then scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 75th minute of the game.

Plymouth will be looking to back up this victory by securing a positive result in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, Whittaker has set out a clear personal target for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Whittaker said: “It’s a perfect start really.

“My target is to get double figures and I’m almost halfway there already so I just need to keep going.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Whittaker has been during the opening stages of the season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he achieves this particular target relatively quickly.

As well as being directly involved in six goals in the third-tier, the attacker has also provided 1 key pass per fixture and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.82 at this level.

By continuing to learn from the guidance of Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher, Whittaker may make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Swansea.

If Whittaker is firing on all cylinders on Saturday, he could potentially help Argyle retain their place at the top of the League One standings.

12 quiz questions about Plymouth Argyle legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many appearances did Graham Carey make for Plymouth? 200 250