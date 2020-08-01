Morgan Whittaker sends determined message to Derby County

Morgan Whittaker has expressed that everyone involved with Derby County must remain patient as the Rams are heading in the right direction.

The youngster is one of a few that have burst onto the Rams scene this season, and the academy graduate managed to net his first senior goal in Derby’s 3-1 victory over Birmingham City on the final day of the season.

The striker is now a regular part of the first-team setup, and that in itself shows how much trust Phillip Cocu gives to the youth players surrounding the squad at Derby County.

Whittaker has expressed that everyone must remain patient and allow the process to occur, with a number of young players looking to make a name for themselves in the coming years.

Speaking to Rams TV, Whittaker said: “I think everyone has got to be patient with what is happening.

“To have a club that is bringing so many young ones through, and the young ones performing when we need to, is really positive and I think the club is going in the right direction.”

Can you get 100% in this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Which club did Chris Martin start his career with? Crystal Palace Fulham Norwich City Hull City

The Verdict

Whittaker is right and Derby must now give their youth system patience and allow the players to go out on the pitch and enjoy themselves.

There will be plenty of bumps in the road, especially when fielding such youthful sides but if you stick with the long-term plan then it is one that almost guarantee success both on and off the pitch.

It will be interesting to see where Cocu feels he needs to strengthen and what that could potentially do for some of Derby’s youngsters.