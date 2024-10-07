Morgan Whittaker was keen to point out the effect of the Home Park crowd after being the hero for Plymouth Argyle once again at the weekend, as his stoppage time header earned the Greens all three points against Blackburn Rovers in the most dramatic of fashions.

The forward arrived in the penalty area to meet Adam Randell’s header back into the danger zone as the seconds ticked down, before nodding in to send the Green Army into delirium and sparking the most jubilant of celebrations right the way around Home Park.

It looked as if the Pilgrims had thrown three points away just minutes before, as Joe Rankin-Costello’s header looped over Daniel Grimshaw to level matters, with the visitors trailing from 15 minutes in when Michael Obafemi’s strike found the back of the net.

But Whittaker’s winning moment secured a third straight victory for Argyle in front of their own fans, with the former Swansea City player emphasising how much home advantage is playing a factor in the 24/25 campaign as he took to social media.

Morgan Whittaker makes Home Park claim after Blackburn Rovers winner

Whittaker once again proved to be Johnny on the Spot as he glanced in the winner on Saturday, having already played his part in the opening goal for the Pilgrims.

It was his delightfully sprayed pass that set Ibrahim Cissoko away to set up the first goal of the afternoon, with the Dutch winger sending the ball across to Obafemi, who slammed home his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Burnley in the summer.

Argyle then had plenty of chances to add to their advantage, with Joe Edwards, Mustapha Bundu and Cissoko all having efforts kept outlay a combination of goalkeeper and woodwork, before Rankin-Costello produced a sucker-punch just minutes from time.

In most other grounds the wind may have been taking from the sails of the home crowd, but there is almost a sense of expectancy at Home Park in the dying moments these days, and as the pressure continued to mount, Whittaker made the most of his moment to secure a third win of the season for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Morgan Whittaker 24/25 Championship stats (FotMob) Appearances 9 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 0

When taking to Instagram to celebrate the victory, the forward highlighted the fact that Argyle are proving to be a tough test for many of the division’s top clubs when they make the journey to the south west.

The 23-year-old said: “a MASSIVE win for us today. Home Park is becoming a fortress”

Blackburn Rovers victory continues Plymouth Argyle’s home winning streak

With Rovers dispatched, Argyle have now seen off three sides with hopes and expectations of finishing near the top of the Championship in recent weeks, with Home Park proving to be a stumbling block for many a side so far.

Only Stoke City have emerged victorious from their visit to the Theatre of Greens this season, with Hull City returning to Humberside with a point after a 1-1 draw in the second match of the season.

But since the Potters result, Rooney [pictured] has turned things around, with Sunderland the first to be sent packing, with Joe Edwards’ late winner the starring moment that day, before Luton Town were seen off in front of the TV cameras last month.

With John Eustace’s side the latest to return home pointless, Argyle will fancy their chances against anybody who gets in their way at Home Park this season, with their home form likely to be key to them pushing on in the months to come.