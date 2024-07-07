Plymouth Argyle have already starting making waves in the summer transfer window, with two new signings and one returning face through the door ahead of the return to pre-season for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Nathanael Ogbeta was first to put pen to paper to join the Greens last month, as the dynamic fullback made the move to Devon after leaving fellow Championship side Swansea City at the end of his contract in Wales.

Striker Muhamed Tijani has also joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Czech side Slavia Prague, while Darko Gyabi has completed a similar move from Leeds United in a repeat of last season’s business.

There are sure to be more comings and goings as the window progresses, and here we take a look at what a perfect scenario would look like for those at Home Park, before the season gets underway next month.

Wayne Rooney must address Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper situation

Rooney was dealt a significant blow in his early days as Argyle boss, with the former Manchester United man facing the fact that star man Michael Cooper has rejected a new deal at the club.

The shot-stopper reportedly turned down a deal that would have made him the highest-paid player at the club, and with a year left on his current deal the Greens are set to sell him this summer.

That leaves the Devon side with Conor Hazard as the first choice as it stands, with the Northern Irishman filling the void at the start of the previous campaign when Cooper was on the sidelines due to injury.

With youth product Zak Baker as the only competition between the sticks at the club, the Pilgrims will be looking for another chief glovesman this summer, who could well go straight into the first-team.

As good as Hazard’s shot-stopping ability and penalty box commandment is, the former Celtic man’s distribution leaves a lot to be desired, and that trait is something Argyle will focus on upon their recruitment this summer.

The likes of Joe Wildsmith, Lukas Jensen and Sam Tickle all stood out in the third tier last season and could be seen as decent replacements for Cooper, who is sure to recoup a club-record transfer fee received for the Pilgrims.

A Premier League loanee could also be a wise option for the season ahead, with the Devon side utilising that market to great affect in seasons gone by.

Morgan Whittaker is playing for Argyle on September 1

If Argyle manage to keep hold of Morgan Whittaker this summer, it would be as good as any signing the club can make over the next two months.

The left-footed whizz netted 19 times in Championship football last season, and played a major part in keeping the Greens in the second tier with the magic that he produced from his boots.

It was no surprise that the likes of Brentford and West Ham United started sniffing around in January after his eye-catching start to the season, although Argyle soon fended them off by placing a £15 million price tag on his head.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle league stats Plymouth Argyle Appearances 71 Starts 64 Goals 28 Assists 15 Goal contribution/90 0.68 As of Jule 3, 2024, Source: FBRef

Reported interest from Brentford and Wolves is likely just the start of the saga concerning Whittaker this summer.

Keeping the former Swansea City man at Home Park must be a priority if the Greens are going to kick on in their second season in the second tier.

Argyle must beat Luton Town to the signature of David Ozoh

In the second-half of the previous campaign, Argyle were seriously lacking in creative outlet in the final third, with the Pilgrims failing to score more than once in any of their final 12 Championship league games.

With Whittaker and Ryan Hardie’s form drying up, as well as the loss of key creators Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle, the Devon outfit failed to fully fire once the calendar turned to 2024, and nearly lost their second tier status as a result.

The lack of cohesion between front and back was clear for all to see, and a ball-carrying creative body in the middle of the park is exactly what Argyle need to get hold of this summer, who can provide competition for the returning Gyabi.

David Ozoh is a player that has been linked with a loan switch to Home Park this summer, although Luton Town are also said to be interested in a permanent switch for the Crystal Palace youngster.

A player who has won plenty of plaudits for his cameos for the Eagles in the Premier League, Ozoh’s fearlessness in possession is exactly what Argyle need to bring in this summer, as they look to rediscover their identity of free-flowing attacking football.