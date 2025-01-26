Morgan Whittaker has penned a farewell statement to Plymouth Argyle supporters after completing his switch to Middlesbrough this weekend, amid the well-documented and conflicting reports which surrounded the winger's Home Park exit.

The 24-year-old had been Argyle's prized asset ever since completing a club-record permanent transfer from Swansea City in the summer of 2023, after initially enjoying a fruitful loan spell with the Devon club in their League One title-winning campaign under Steven Schumacher.

Despite a rollercoaster ride of a season last term, Whittaker remained Argyle's most consistent performer, and his return of 20 goals across 50 games in all competitions rightfully earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season, whilst also being linked with potential moves to Premier League Brentford and Fulham for a fee north of £15m.

After the Greens maintained their Championship status, freshly-relegated Burnley also circled around the wide man, but were unable to strike a summer agreement, before returning with renewed interest early in this window, although Scott Parker's men would eventually lose out to Boro, who have since acquired Whittaker's services on a four-and-a-half year deal for a reported fee of £5m, plus £2.5m in add-ons.

The Derby-born winger, who has three goals in 20 league appearances so far this season was the subject of controversy in the days leading up to the deal, with new Pilgrims boss Miron Muslic claiming that his key man refused to play in the 5-0 drubbing against Burnley on Wednesday, before Alex Crook of talkSPORT revealed a contrasting report, which stated it was the club's decision for him to not be involved.

Now the dust has finally settled and Whittaker has joined the Riverside Stadium outfit, Michael Carrick's latest recruit has hoped to "clear the air" with his former fanbase after such strong discourse.

Morgan Whittaker sends final Plymouth Argyle statement after sealing Middlesbrough transfer

Taking to his Instagram profile on Sunday afternoon after a weekend which saw his new club defeated 2-1 away to Preston North End at Deepdale, Whittaker penned a farewell message to the Green Army, who watched their side secure a dramatic point away to Boro's North East rivals, Sunderland on Saturday.

"I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to the Plymouth fans, my time here has been life changing and I would really like to clear the air," Whittaker started.

"I just wanted to wait for the dust to settle, before I clarified a few things. I want to make it abundantly clear that I never refused to play against Burnley. It was agreed by myself and the manager that due to bids on the table from both Burnley and Middlesbrough, I would not be up for selection.

"I was then told to train with the other non selected players as I wouldn't need to be involved in shape for the Burnley as I wouldn't be playing in the game. All of the coaching staff and my teammates were also aware that I was not included in the squad."

"The backlash I have received due to the manager's post-match interview, has been devastating to me. To have my character, my mindset and my commitment to the game insulted is very upsetting to me," the forward explained.

"I have always made myself available for selection, I have always trained and I have ALWAYS given my all for Plymouth. I even trained happily the next day.

"I will not let that tarnish my time here. I want to thank all of you, the staff, the players, the fans for your incredible support during my time here. Some of the most magical and integral parts of my career have happened here with Plymouth in which I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to the fans who sent me home with letters, gifts and drawings, they will be treasured forever.

"From helping you achieve promotion, coming back home permanently, being in the team of the season and to score the winning goal to knock Brentford out of the FA Cup. These memories will last a lifetime for me, and it wouldn't have been possible without all of your support."

"I'm sorry again it ended this way, but I never once refused to play. My heart will always have a huge space for Plymouth Argyle, how could it not?

Whittaker concluded: "I wish you nothing but the best for the future, and I will always be keeping an eye on your results and supporting from afar. A Janner forever. Morgan."

Plymouth Argyle supporters will still have mixed feelings over Morgan Whittaker exit

Regardless of this statement, the way in which developments have panned out in recent days means the saga surrounding Whittaker's exit will continue to divide opinion among those at Home Park.

However, there is no debating that when on-song, the winger is one of the most electric figures in the Championship, which has been proven by an array of magical strikes in the Green and White jersey in the past year-and-a-half.

Morgan Whittaker's Championship Stats for Plymouth Argyle Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 46 19 8 2024/25 20 3 1 Total 66 22 9 All Stats as per Transfermarkt

Given the fact there was talk of potential £15m+ figures coming Argyle's way amid prior links to Brentford, Fulham, Wolves and Serie A giants Lazio in recent times, an eventual incoming fee of less than £8m for their star player, whilst still a sensational amount of profit, will also leave a tinge of disappointment.

Whittaker will now be able to prove his worth in one of the most dynamic and front-footed sides in the league under Carrick, and will be battling it out with the likes of Liverpool loanee Ben Doak for an immediate starting berth, with the Scottish teenager one of the stories of the season in the second tier thus far.

After such clamour for his signature, it will be intriguing to see whether the Derby County academy graduate can return to his stellar form of last season on Teesside and help secure a play-off spot for the Reds.

And, if a first stint in the Premier League for Middlesbrough since 2017 can subsequently be achieved, not many could begrudge the 24-year-old for making such a decision, despite the controversial circumstances which have clouded his departure.