Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has backed Plymouth Argyle to complete the signing of Notts County's Alassana Jatta, although concerns have been shared about how the frontman could potentially struggle in acclimating to the Championship.

Plymouth are seemingly intent on completing more business in the remainder of the January transfer window, with the side's fortunes on the pitch not yet improving despite Miron Muslic's appointment earlier this month and the arrivals of Michael Baidoo and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Argyle are winless in the Championship since the start of November and now find themselves in real danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the league table after 28 matches, with 21st-placed Derby County six points clear of the division's bottom side.

Their woes were compounded on Wednesday evening as they slumped to a chastening 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, although the outstanding takeaway was very much Morgan Whittaker's omission. In the words of Muslic, the 23-year-old forward "didn't show up" after being selected, although he was spotted in attendance from the stands.

Plymouth are on the search for fresh forward options, with a recent report by The Guardian revealing an initial £750,000 bid for Jatta has been rejected by Notts, who are holding out for a fee in excess of £1 million amid interest from Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Plymouth Argyle's transfer pursuit of Notts County's Alassana Jatta

Jatta would represent something of a gamble for Plymouth in their battle against relegation to League One, as he's spent the last twelve months playing a league below with Notts County in the fourth-tier.

His goalscoring record in the East Midlands is remarkable, it be said, and Palmer has backed Jatta to be a shrewd potential long-term investment for the Pilgrims - although he has reservations over how the Gambian striker would acclimate to the Championship if a deal is completed before the window's conclusion,

"Plymouth Argyle have reportedly made a £750,000 bid for Notts County striker Alassana Jatta," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"I would assume this is coming around what's circulating about Morgan Whittaker, that he's imminently going to leave the club.

"Plymouth are going to be relegated to League One next season. Jatta has made 22 appearances and has scored 15 goals in all competitions, so they're probably thinking the Championship may be too big a step-up but in League One next season, they could see him stepping up.

Alassana Jatta's Notts County stats via FotMob, as of January 24 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 5 2 2024/25 23 15 4

"That's what they will be planning for next season, they're not going to be staying up this season. So they're looking at players to bring in and we'll have to wait and see.

"10 games and five goals last season. Now this season he's got 12 goals in League Two. so it's quite possible he could make the step-up. It's a really good return, it's not good enough for the Championship for sure, but given Plymouth are looking at League One next year, he could be good business given his age and he's got a bit of experience.

"If you're going to sell Morgan Whittaker, what you've got to do is before you get your money in, get your business done because as soon as you get your money in, clubs know you've got money and they'll start upping the asking price.

"Like I said, it might be too much for him in the Championship but in League One he could be good enough."

Plymouth Argyle urgently need firepower amid imminent Morgan Whittaker transfer exit

Plymouth's bid for Jatta was reported prior to the revelations surrounding Whittaker's Argyle career which have emerged over the last couple of days, so the importance of adding firepower to the squad is now only heightened further.

Muslic's scathing comments towards Whittaker appeared to paint a picture, and the ex-Derby County and Swansea City forward is now set to depart Devon imminently.

Whittaker, who scored 19 Championship goals to keep Plymouth in the division last season, is reportedly closing in on a £6 million switch to Middlesbrough amid intense and long-standing interest from Burnley, leaving Argyle with a considerable void to fill.

While Whittaker has fallen short of replicating last term's form infront of goal, he was still integral at his best and Plymouth must try and sign a proper replacement.

Jatta could well shape up to represent excellent business further down the line and has certainly merited second-tier interest. Indeed, Plymouth should remain very much on the hunt for his services but they also need to sign a forward who can slot straight in and hit the ground running, which may not be the case with Jatta.