Having spent time on loan at the club in 2022/23, Morgan Whittaker and Plymouth Argyle were reunited last July.

In what was a club-record deal for Argyle following their promotion to the Championship, Whittaker was signed from Swansea City on a permanent basis.

What a decision that has proved to be for both player and club, too, with Whittaker thriving at Home Park once again this season.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle stats

So far, for example, the 23-year-old has 16 league goals and six assists to his name in 29 Championship outings, with a further goal and assist to his name in the FA Cup.

The above numbers mean Whittaker is the top scorer in the Championship at present, tied on 16 goals with Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics.

Morgan Whittaker's Championship statistics so far this season, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 29 Starts 28 Goals 16 Expected goals (xG) 8.05 Assists 6 Expected assists (xA) 3.75 Successful dribbles (per 90) 1.67 Touches (per 90) 49.68 Shots (per 90) 4.15 Shots on target (per 90) 1.60 Statistics correct as of 07/02/2024

Naturally, though, having impressed and produced the numbers above, Whittaker attracted plenty of interest in January.

Premier League clubs such as Brentford, Fulham and West Ham were linked, for example, whilst Serie A side Lazio made a late move for the player, too.

In the end, Whittaker remained at Home Park, but what does the future hold for the young star?

We have discussed that below, along with some important financial and contract details regarding Whittaker and Argyle.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle future

Despite being linked with top-flight clubs in both Europe and England, Whittaker's head was not turned during the January window.

Even with an Italian giant in Lazio showing interest, Whittaker insists he was always focused on Argyle, in recent comments made on his future.

"I think my head was never going to be turned because of how happy I am here. It's a no-brainer for me to stay and kick on," Whittaker recently told PlymouthLive.

"I think what I have learned being in football is happiness is everything, and I have finally got that so I don't want to give that up yet."

Whittaker added: "You have just got to look and think these clubs are in for you, just use that to kick on and keep playing with confidence, and don't let it stress you out.

"Obviously it's a lot because your name is in the headlines but when a team like like that (Lazio) comes in you have just got to use it as a positive and show how far you have come."

Those comments do not sound like a player pining to leave, or anything close to it. However, the summer is months away.

Indeed, if Whittaker continues to perform, he is only likely to attract more potential suitors, and if the bids for him keep on rising, it may get to the stage that Plymouth receive an offer they cannot refuse.

For now, Argyle supporters can enjoy Whittaker knowing he is theirs, but no doubt about it, there will be plenty of interest in the Plymouth star once again this summer if he continues to shine.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle wage

Taking a look at Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle wage allows us to see the sort of figures any potential club that wants to sign the player are going to have to surpass to get him signed.

Of course, clubs do not make salaries official in football as is the case in other sports, so, to combat this, we have used a site called Capology.

Capology stores salary information on vast majority of sports, official where possible, and where not, they use their research to estimate earnings.

As such, we must stress that the figures below are not official and should not be taken as fact, but simply as estimates.

With that said, Capology estimates that Morgan Whittaker currently earns a gross weekly salary of £7,500.

Per annum, this equates to a gross annual sum of £390,000.

Earning this figure makes Whittaker the fifth-highest earning this season at Home Park. Bali Mumba is the club's estimated highest earner, earning double the amount of Whittaker according to Capology.

Regardless, compared to some of the biggest salaries in the division, Whittaker's wage pales in comparison.

For example, the top earner in the Championship according to Capology's estimates is Jamie Vardy at £140,000 per week, followed by Harry Winks on £90,000 per week.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle contract

As discussed above, Morgan Whittaker joined Plymouth Argyle permanently just last summer, and when doing so, he signed a long-term contract at Home Park.

Plymouth were no fools and knew what a talent they had on their hands - they had seen it up close when he was on loan with them in League One, after all.

As such, Argyle tied Whittaker down to a four-year deal, meaning he is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.