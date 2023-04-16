Morgan Whittaker has opened up on the impact that his Plymouth Argyle departure has had on his career.

The Swansea City forward spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the League One side before being recalled during the January transfer window.

Speculation mounted over his future throughout the winter period, but a move to Rangers that had been mooted failed to materialise.

Does Morgan Whittaker have a future at Swansea City?

Whittaker contributed nine goals and seven assists in 25 appearances for the Pilgrims, but has since featured just 12 times for Russell Martin’s side.

Only twice has the 22-year-old earned a starting berth in the team in the Championship, where he has bagged just one goal.

Whittaker revealed that he had enjoyed his time with Plymouth but had hoped to earn greater playing time since returning to Wales.

While he admitted that he struggled initially to adapt to life back in Swansea, he praised the staff at the club for helping him to feel like a welcome part of the team.

“I enjoyed my time at Plymouth, I feel like it was a good loan spell for me,” said Whittaker, via Wales Online.

“I was a key part of the team and doing well there, and I took a lot of confidence from that.

“It was not easy to come back in January because the team were challenging for promotion and things were going well.

“There’s also a human side to it because your life off the field changes so much very quickly.

“You move house, it has an impact on family life, and it is something that takes time to adjust to and it’s probably a part of it that people do not see.

“But I have really been welcomed back by the coaching staff and all the lads in the squad, and I have had the opportunity to play, although of course you always want to play more.

“If someone had told me at the start of the season that my loan spell would go well and I would come back to Swansea to be a big part of the squad and to play, then I would have taken that every day of the week.

“So, on the whole, I think it has been a positive season for me.

“It has been good being back in Swansea, from the time I joined I have liked being here and it has been nice to have a bigger part to play.”

Whittaker featured off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, coming off the bench around the hour mark.

Should Swansea have recalled Whittaker from Plymouth loan?

Whittaker was a key figure in Plymouth’s early rise to the top of the League One table.

He was an in-form player that was attracting interest in a high profile move to Scotland.

It will be difficult to see how Swansea earn a high transfer figure from him in the summer given how little he has played since.

In that sense, recalling him from loan has not done anyone any favours.