Morgan Whittaker issues three-word Plymouth message Argyle supporters will love following Exeter victory

Plymouth Argyle have bragging rights over rivals Exeter City after coming out on top in the latest edition of the Devon derby.

In what was an excellent tie, Argyle ran out 4-2 winners, stretching their lead over Ipswich Town at the top of the League One table to four points.

Bali Mumba’s long-range strike was perhaps the pick of the bunch, with it also being a vitally important strike, making it 2-2 at that stage of the match.

Arguably, though, Morgan Whittaker’s contributions were the biggest on the day, with the on-loan Swansea winger scoring once, and assisting two goals in the victory.

The 21-year-old was also active on social media last night, offering a short but sweet reaction to the match that Argyle supporters will surely love.

On Instagram, Whittaker posted: “DEVON IS GREEN 🟢.”

Speaking after the match, Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher also issued his reaction to the tie.

By the sounds of things, the Argyle boss enjoyed not only the three points, but the match in general.

“It was a good local derby, two teams desperate to win it. I thought it was played at a good tempo, and probably even a good spirit as well – there wasn’t too much nastiness going on.” Schumacher told PlymouthLive.

“I thought they started better, won a few more second balls than we did early on and got the lead from a bit of an error from us. We have responded brilliantly a minute later and scored.

“Second half it was similar. They have scored when I felt we were probably slightly on top. It was another defensive error from us.

“The players have shown their character again to dig each other out of a bit of a mess and produced moments of quality to go on and win the game. It’s really good, I’m so pleased for them.”

The Verdict

What a win that was for Plymouth Argyle last night.

To get a win over your rivals is special at any time, but to get the bragging rights after coming behind twice in the match really is testament to the character of this Plymouth Argyle side.

Whittaker is right to be buoyant on social media, too, after such a fine performance.

He has been a huge hit at Home Park so far this season, and is surely one of the brightest talents League One has to offer having scored seven and assisted five in 17 league matches so far this season.