Highlights Whittaker thanks Plymouth supporters for their backing during the draw against Coventry, believing the team deserved all three points.

Whittaker's goal-scoring form has made him a target for transfer interest, with clubs like Lazio eyeing him for his potential.

Plymouth's comfortable mid-table position is a result of Whittaker's contributions and Ian Foster's management since taking over in January.

Morgan Whittaker has issued a message to Plymouth Argyle supporters following Wednesday night’s draw against Coventry City.

The forward put the Pilgrims in front with his 17th league goal of the season (all stats via Fbref) in the opening stages of the second half.

Ellis Simms pulled one back in the 65th minute, before Mickel Miller had the hosts back in front just moments later.

However, the game ultimately finished 2-2 courtesy of a 96th minute Liam Kitching goal to seal a point for the Sky Blues in the dying stages.

This prevented Ian Foster’s side from sealing a third win in four games, which would have moved them to 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Whittaker sends Plymouth supporters message

Whittaker has posted to social media his response to the result, thanking supporters for backing the team for a midweek fixture.

He claimed that Plymouth deserved all three points from the game, but Kitching’s late strike meant the two sides shared the spoils instead.

“A real tough one tonight, personally I think we deserved all 3 points but we will bounce back,” wrote Whittaker, via Instagram.

Whittaker's importance to Plymouth

Morgan Whittaker stats Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. wingers/attacking midfielders) Non-penalty goals 0.54 99 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 83 Shots 3.78 98 Assists 0.21 61 Exepcted assisted goals (xAG) 0.16 39 npxG + xAG 0.44 65 Shot-creating actions 3.93 57

Whittaker is the top scorer in the Championship so far this season, sharing the lead with Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics on 17 each,

The forward has performed quite well for Plymouth since making the switch to Home Park last summer.

He initially spent six months on loan with the club last year, contributing nine goals and seven assists in the first half of the League One campaign before returning to parent club Swansea City.

The 23-year-old has been key in helping the Pilgrims maintain their position in the second tier beyond one term.

However, his performances have also attracted transfer attention, with Serie A club Lazio linked with a move for the forward last January which failed to materialise in any deal.

Plymouth Argyle league position

Plymouth are currently 15th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Foster’s side are 11 behind Coventry, who sit in sixth place, putting the Pilgrims in a comfortable mid-table position.

The club will be able to finish the season in that kind of position given it is their first year back at this level of English football in over a decade.

Foster has earned plaudits for his management of the team since taking the reins in January, replacing the departed Steven Schumacher.

Next up for Plymouth is a home game against Leeds United on 17 February.

Whittaker shows why there’s transfer interest

Whittaker’s goal scoring form continues to impress, and he has been a key reason why Plymouth sit in such a positive league position.

It is no surprise that clubs are taking notice, and a team like Lazio are competing in the Champions League which highlights the heights he could yet reach in his career.

Plymouth did well to hold onto the forward beyond the January market, but could have a tough time doing the same in the summer.

He has been one of the standout attackers in the league this campaign, and stands a good chance of finishing the year as the league’s top scorer.