Morgan Whittaker issues clear claim over his decision to leave Derby County for Swansea City

Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker has suggested that he made the right decision in swapping Derby County for the Swans in the winter window ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Saturday.

Whittaker was brought into the Liberty Stadium from Derby in January for a fee believed to be around £700,000. That came with the forward having been limited to just nine Championship appearances for the Rams during the first half of the campaign. The decision was made, as a result, for him to be allowed to move on and try and get more game time with the Swans.

Since he arrived at Swansea, Whittaker has managed to make ten appearances in the Championship and he could yet play a key role in helping them earn promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. That is in stark contrast to Derby’s current predicament, with the Rams heading into their meeting at the Liberty Stadium in real relegation trouble.

Swansea City quiz: Does the Liberty Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does the Liberty Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than Oakwell? Higher Lower

Speaking to Swansea’s official website, Whittaker suggested that he feels he made the right decision in the winter window in making the move from Derby to Steve Cooper’s side. While he also believed it was a no-brainer of a decision to make.

He said: “There wasn’t much to consider, to be honest. I wanted to get out on loan and I needed a fresh start. Swansea came in, and with what the club and the city possesses, it was a no-brainer.

“It was a case of when we could get it done, not whether we should get it done. For football and family reasons, it was a great move and it ticked all the boxes.

“I also knew Mike Marsh from our time in the England youth set up, so it wasn’t a completely new environment for me.

“I must say, the players and staff made it so easy to settle in, and although I’ve not played in front of the fans, they’ve been really, really nice with their messages.”

The verdict

Saturday’s game will potentially be a chance for Whittaker to prove a point to the Rams by putting in a good performance and having an influence on the game for Swansea. His game time was being limited with Derby despite them struggling down at the wrong end of the table in the first half of the campaign, and things have not really improved since he left.

Whittaker is someone that could perhaps have provided them with another attacking option during the second half of the campaign had Wayne Rooney wanted to keep hold of him. However, it seems like the Derby boss was willing to allow him to move, he will hope that he does not regret that decision on Saturday when the pair meet again.

The forward’s development looks like it will be better with the Swans, especially considering the Cooper has a strong track record for developing young talented payers. Therefore, you can understand why Whittaker is adamant that he feels he made the right decision in January.