Morgan Whittaker has been a wanted man for some time now, with the Plymouth Argyle forward attracting plenty of interest during his exploits at Home Park.

The former Swansea City man netted 20 times in all competitions for the Pilgrims during the previous campaign, and played a massive part in the Devon outfit remaining in the Championship after earning promotion from League One.

That led to rumours circulating about the 23-year-old’s future over the summer, with the Greens said to have rejected bids from fellow second tier side Burnley, as well as Rangers of the Scottish Premiership.

But despite all the desire, Whittaker remained at Home Park for the start of the 24/25 campaign, but as the January transfer window edges ever closer, we thought we would take a closer look at the latest surrounding the forward.

Morgan Whittaker latest transfer situation

Despite his form this season not quite matching the highs of the previous campaign, there is every chance that there will be clubs looking to prise Whittaker away from Home Park when 2025 comes along.

With Burnley and Rangers both reportedly having bids rejected, and Argyle reiterating their stance that their top talent isn’t for sale over the summer, we could be set for another transfer tussle as January hits.

Recent comments from Argyle Director of Football Neil Dewsnip tend to pose the possibility of a departure for the wide man if the right bid comes along throughout the winter, with the Home Park chief opening up about his side’s transfer policy.

When questioned over interest in Whittaker, Dewsnip told Plymouth Live: "I think it's almost like a back-handed compliment, and don't forget we have already seen it this year. Someone at the top of our league (Sheffield United) has come to take one of our best players in Michael Cooper.

"We shouldn't be frightened of that. We should take that as a compliment. We don't want to lose our best players, let me absolutely state strongly, but if we get to a point whereby whoever it may be wants to leave then we have to understand that and we have to plan accordingly, and find others who keep Plymouth Argyle going in the direction we want it to do, which is onwards and upwards.

"We have done that over the last few years quite successfully and we are trying to do more of the same."

Morgan Whittaker 23/24 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 46 Starts 45 Goals 19 Assists 8 Goals/90 0.43 Shots/90 3.79 Shots on target/90 1.45 Shots per goal 9.1

While Whittaker has previously stated that the possibility of first-team football is what kept him at Home Park throughout the summer, further interest in January could turn his head, leaving Argyle needing to find extra recruits for the second-half of the campaign.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle contract situation

Argyle tied down their star man to a long-term contract when he made the £1 million move from Swansea City last summer, with the attacker signing a deal until 2027 after becoming the club’s record signing.

The 23-year-old is said to be on £7,500 a week at Home Park at this moment in time - according to estimates from Capology - although he is sure to earn more through goal and assist bonuses as he contributes to game-changing moments.

That seven-day salary is reportedly half of teammates Bali Mumba and Adam Forshaw, who are both said to be on £15,000 a week in Devon, while a short-term deal for Andre Gray sees the frontman on £12,500 from Monday to Sunday.

But as it stands, Whittaker is Argyle’s for the foreseeable future, with the Greens having the foresight to tie their talent down for the long-haul in 2023.

Having already been burned with the Michael Cooper situation earlier this year, the Pilgrims will be looking to be well reimbursed whenever they do decide to part ways with their star man, with a £10 million price tag said to be what Argyle are holding out for.